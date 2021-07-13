The Lord of the Rings Balrog Returns Once Again With Asmus Toys

Asmus Toys has revealed a brand new articulated figure from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The Balrog is back and ready for some vengeance with this new highly detailed figure design in a dynamic pose. Unlike previous action figures, this figure combines the detail from a statue with small added articulation to see the detail live and better than ever. The Lord of the Rings Balrog will stand 8" tall, and with its flame and wings attached it will come in a mighty 11", making it a deadly foe for any collection. I would classify this more under a statue that an action figure as not real articulation is happening just modifying the standard pose, which is sad as a Balrog action figure is something I desperately would love to see.

This is the first figure that Asmus Toys is releasing for their new set of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit actions figures. Even if it is just a moveable statue, it will be an amazing collectible for any Middle Earth fan adding extra depth to other figures in your display. The LOTR: The Fellowship of the Ring Balrog from Asmus Toys is priced at $120. The fire demon is set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located right here. I can't wait to see what Asmus Toys does with this new line of figures; what character do you want to see come to life next?

"The Lord of the Rings – Balrog 8″ Scale Figure – This is a limited articulated plastic action figure designed in dynamic pose. The idea behind the design is not to let the articulations destroy the esthetic presentation of the perfect sculpture, the designated articulations allow the collectors to turn the head or swing the arms and also maintain the expressive look as a whole. Balrog stands about 8" tall, in additional to the flame and wings it is approximately 11" tall in total."

Product Features

8 inch (20.32cm) from head to toe.

Made of plastic

Designed in dynamic pose with limited articulation of 5 points,

Highly detailed

This is the first of the upcoming series of LOTR/HOBT action figures.

Box Contents

A balrog figure

A whip

Two wings

A Base

Packaging

Colored window box per figure