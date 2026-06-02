Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Joker Gets His Own Batsuit with Mattel's New DC Comics Core Line

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel expands its DC Comics Core line with kid-friendly 6.5-inch figures, marking a fast new era for DC collectibles.

Bat-Suit Joker joins Batman, Superman, The Flash, and Green Lantern with a twisted Batman-inspired purple look.

The DC Comics Joker figure includes a soft-goods cape, Batarangs, boxing glove, handcuffs, bomb, and Jokerized faceplates.

Mattel’s DC Comics Core Bat-Suit Joker is set for August 2026, with pre-orders live now for an affordable $13.99.

Prepare for some pure chaos as Mattel continues to expand its new DC Comics Core action figure lineup. Designed primarily for younger fans, the series puts iconic heroes and villains back into the hands of kids while offering plenty of fun for longtime DC collectors. As the DC license transitions from McFarlane Toys back to Mattel, the company is wasting no time building out its roster. Alongside heroes such as Superman, Batman, The Flash, and Green Lantern comes a unique villainous variant: Bat-Suit Joker.

This twisted take on the Clown Prince of Crime features Joker wearing a stitched-up purple-and-green costume inspired by Batman's iconic look. The figure features a wicked grin, a soft-goods cape, and a variety of themed accessories, including Batarangs, a boxing glove, handcuffs, and a bomb. Like the standard Joker figure, Bat-Suit Joker also includes Jokerized faceplates that can be attached to other DC Comics Core figures. With this release, collectors can create Jokerized versions of Green Lantern, Superman, and Batman! The Bat-Suit Joker is scheduled to release in August 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $13.99.

DC Comics Core The Joker (Batsuit) Action Figure

"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.





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