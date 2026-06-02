Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Batman Gets New Batsuit with Mattel's New DC Comics Core Line

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel expands its DC Comics Core line with an alternate Batman figure featuring a sleek black suit and soft-goods cape.

The 6.5-inch DC Comics Batman action figure includes solid articulation plus a weapons rack with Batarangs and grapnel launcher.

Mattel positions DC Comics Core as a kid-friendly collectible line while signaling a major new era for DC action figures.

Pre-orders for the DC Comics Core Batman Black Suit figure are live now for $13.99 ahead of its August 2026 release.

Just when fans thought they had seen it all, Mattel unveiled another version of its new Batman figure. After all, if one Batman is good, two Batmen are even better. This alternate release features the Dark Knight in a sleek black costume, giving collectors another option for their growing DC Comics Core collection. Like the standard version, Batman stands approximately 6.5" tall, features a soft-goods cape, and includes a solid range of articulation. The figure also comes with its own weapons rack loaded with gold-colored accessories, including multiple Batarangs and a grapnel launcher.

While these figures are designed primarily for younger fans, Mattel is already showing that it is ready to take on the DC license in a big way. McFarlane Toys has managed the DC line since 2020, so it will certainly be bittersweet to see the DC Multiverse line come to an end. However, DC has always been built on reinvention, and collectors may find themselves embracing this latest reboot as well. Pre-orders for the alternate Batman are already live for $13.99, with a release planned for August 2026.

DC Comics Core Batman (Black Suit) Action Figure



"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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