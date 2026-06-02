Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Green Lantern (John Stewart) Joins the Fight with Mattel & DC Comics

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel begins its DC Comics return with Core kid-friendly action figures, led by Batman, Superman, Flash, and John Stewart.

Green Lantern John Stewart joins the lineup as a new 6.5-inch DC Comics figure built for play, posing, and Justice League fun.

The figure includes Green Lantern-inspired accessories like a power gauntlet, chest armor, and willpower blaster.

Mattel’s DC Comics Core figures are priced at $13.99, with Green Lantern John Stewart scheduled to arrive in August 2026.

A new Crisis on Infinite Earths is upon us as Mattel prepares to take back the DC Comics license from McFarlane Toys. McFarlane has held the license since 2020, producing an impressive assortment of superheroes and supervillains geared toward adult collectors. As the countdown to the end of the DC Multiverse line begins, Mattel has already revealed and opened pre-orders for the first wave of its new DC Comics Core figures. This upcoming line is designed for younger fans, offering kids a fresh selection of iconic characters to play with and collect while keeping prices affordable. The first wave includes legendary heroes such as Batman, Superman, and The Flash, as well as fan-favorite characters like Green Lantern John Stewart.

That's right, John Stewart is back and ready to join your Justice League with a brand new 6.5" action figure. The figure features a solid range of articulation and comes packed with character-themed accessories. His accessory loadout includes several Green Lantern-inspired items, such as a power gauntlet, chest armor, and a willpower blaster. It's a fun assortment that helps bring the character's cosmic adventures to life. Mattel's DC Comics Core line is shaping up to be a strong start for the company's return to DC action figures. Best of all, each figure carries an affordable $13.99 price tag, with pre-orders for John Stewart scheduled to arrive in August 2026.

DC Comics Core Green Lantern (John Stewart) Action Figure



"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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