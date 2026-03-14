Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Multiverse Batman of Bethlehem Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts some brand new 7” scale Batman figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 7-inch DC Multiverse Batman of Bethlehem figure based on Damian Wayne’s future.

Inspired by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert’s Batman #666, featuring Damian Wayne as a dark future Batman.

Figure includes a soft trench coat and utility belt but comes without additional accessories for collectors.

Pre-orders are open for $26.99 ahead of a March 2026 release, expanding the Batman action figure lineup.

The clock is counting down for McFarlane Toys as the DC Multiverse comes to an end at the end of 2026. However, that is not stopping the Toddfather, as more DC comics figures are on the way, including a bunch of new Batmen. One of which takes fans back to Batman #666, a future-set issue from DC Comics that was written by Grant Morrison with art by Andy Kubert. This story presents a darker possible future in which Damian Wayne has become the new Batman. As a twist, Damien has secretly made a deal with a demon for the power to protect Gotham at the cost of his soul.

McFarlane Toys now brings this future version of Damian Wayne as Batman to life with a brand new DC Multiverse figure. Sadly, no accessories are included for Damien, but he will come with a sleek, soft-goods trench coat held in place by his own signature utility belt. Despite the lack of accessories, this figure is nicely done and will be a nice addition to your growing Batman collection. Pre-orders are already live for #26.99, and he is set to release in late March 2026.

DC Multiverse – Batman (Batman of Bethlehem)

"Meet DAMIAN WAYNE, the BATMAN of Tomorrow, in this special issue set 15 years from now in a nightmarish future Gotham! In a world torn apart by terrorism, plagues, rogue weather and bizarre super-crime, only 24 hours are left before the climactic battle of Armageddon and only one man who might be able to stop it. But will he? The Son of the Bat meets the Prince of Darkness and the stage is set for the ultimate battle between evil and moral ambiguity."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes soft goods coat and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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