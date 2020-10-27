The Mandalorian Gets Adorable as Hot Toys Announces New Cosbaby

Hot Toys has joined in on all the madness for The Mandalorian season 2. They have announced a new wave of adorable Cosbaby figures featuring your favorite bounty hunting duo. Three of them could possibly be little mini spoilers for the upcoming season. Within the Cosbaby wave, there will be two featuring the ever-loving and widely popular, The Child. The critter will be using the force in one design, and the other will be packed in a bag. As for the Mandalorian, he will be getting a solo Cosbaby that shows him using his newly acquired jet pack with flames ablaze. As for the possible spoiler figures, two of them feature Mando and The Child on some new traveling rides. The first is the duo on a new speeder bike, and the second is them in a Bantha, which are usual ride by Tuskan Raiders on Tatooine. Finally, we are getting a new Stormtrooper called the Artillery Trooper. He will feature a mortar and specialized yellow color on his armor.

Only time will tell if these will be spoiled as the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2 is just days away. The Hot Toys Cosbaby line is cute and fun and can please old and new collectors with some unique designs. No price or release date has been revealed by Hot Toys just yet, but fans will most likely be able to find them located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other non-Star Wars Cosbaby figures coming soon from Hot Toys from Marvel and DC.

"The Mandalorian returns for its second season beginning October 30, streaming on Disney+. The eagerly awaited story of the bounty hunter and his little green companion continues to thrill audiences around the world. Today, Hot Toys is excited to prepare fans for the ongoing Star Wars adventure with new Cosbaby products arriving to our galaxy. The collection features the Mandalorian and the Child with Swoop Bike™, the Mandalorian and the Child on Bantha™ Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set; along with the Mandalorian, the Child, and Artillery Stormtrooper™ Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Heads. Collectible measures approximately 6.5 – 17.5cm in height, includes bobble-head function and display base."

"The Mandalorian and the Child with Swoop Bike Cosbaby set captures the bounty hunter racing through the desert with the Child in tow and the Mandalorian and the Child with Bantha Cosbaby set recreates the pair riding atop the iconic Star Wars species of large creature with sharp, spiraling horns. More Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head products include the Mandalorian character jetting off into the sky, Artillery Stormtrooper with blaster cannon, the foundling Child in a satchel bag, and the Child in hover pram with adorable expressions."