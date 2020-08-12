The Office is Getting a New Wave of Funko Pops with Exclusives

Fans of The Office are I for a real treat today as new Funko Pops have been revealed. Listings for most of the newest wave of The Office Pops live last night on BoxLunch. Six Pops have been revealed with two of them being retailer exclusives. Up first is another Jim Halpert as this Pop comes straight out of the classic "A.A.R.M" episode in The Office Season 9. Next up, we have the Scranton Strangler or at least a costumed version of his featuring Dwight Schrute. Continuing on with new variants of already released characters is Michael Scott from his Houdini skit. However, there is a new character release in this wave with the one and only Jan who is featured holding one and a candle. As for retailer the Office exclusives, BoxLunch will be getting an exclusive Kevin Malone who is wearing some stylish tissue box shoes from the episode, "Niagara." Last but not least is one the Office Pop fans have been waiting for as the iconic duo the Scranton Boys have arrived. As of FYE exclusive, Michael Scott Dwight Schrute is Straight Outta the Electric City in this exclusive 2-pack. All of these Funko Pops feature some great and classic The Office moments that will surely fit in any fans collection.

The Office is easily a fan favorite show among the sit-com world. Funko has really explored the series with their Funko Pop figures and this wave continues that trend. The Office fans will be happy that some of their favorite characters and moments return and the retailer exclusive will be a hot commodity. Pre-order for the newest wave of common The Office Pops which include Scranton Strangler Dwight Schrute, Houdini Michael Scott, No-Nonsense Jim Halpert, and Jan can be found here. The BoxLunch exclusive Kevin Malone can be found here and the FYE exclusive Scranton Boys 2-Pack can be found here. Not all pre-orders are live just yet so get those clicking fingers for when they do go up. They are expected to release in October so that is when they will also make their in-store appearances. Check out the newest wave of The Office Funko Pops below:

"If you didn't think Kevin Malone was the sharpest dresser in The Office, think again. Inspired by the "Niagara" episode, Kevin has been reimagined as a Pop! figure in his snazzy wedding outfit (Kleenex shoes and all)! It's going to be a huge conversation piece on your shelf."

Straight Outta Scranton "The Electric City" FYE Exclusive Funko Pop! The Office: The Scranton Boys [2 Pack]

Michael and Dwight as "The Scranton Boys".

This FYE Exclusive Vinyl Figure 2 pack is a must have for any collector of The Office.

Comes in a window box to display and keep your vinyl figure in mint condition