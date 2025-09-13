Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Ultra Magnus Arrives for Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link

Witness the return of the G1 Transformers as a new Takara Tomy Missing Link figure is here with fury of C-10 Ultra Magnus

Article Summary Ultra Magnus returns as a premium Takara Tomy Missing Link action figure for Transformers G1 fans.

Figure features classic 1980s design mixed with modern articulation, detail, and poseability.

Includes carrier that converts to a mobile base, Matrix of Leadership, and new Deer Stalker buggy.

Releasing June 2026 at $194.99; pre-orders available now on Hasbro Pulse for collectors worldwide.

Ultra Magnus is a legendary Autobot commander in the Transformers universe, first introduced in 1986. Loyal, powerful, and disciplined, he usually serves as Optimus Prime's right hand and occasional successor. His alternate mode, a heavy-duty car carrier truck, which helps to symbolize his role as a transporter and frontline leader. He played a significant role in Transformers: The Movie (1986) and continues to appear in various series, including Transformers: Prime and War for Cybertron, where his unwavering sense of duty and sacrifice make him a respected and beloved Autobot, which is now back as the newest Takara Tomy Missing Link figure!

Takara Tomy honors this iconic Autobot with the Missing Link C-10 Ultra Magnus, a premium figure designed to bridge classic G1 design with modern articulation and detail. This updated version retains the nostalgic look of the original 1980s toy but includes modern enhancements for better posing, display, and so much more. Ultra Magnus will convert into a mobile operations base that is removable from the semi-truck vehicle mode. This Takara Tomy set also features the long-awaited Powered Buggy (now named Deer Stalker) with a pilot figure, heat-sensitive faction emblem, Matrix of Leadership, and some weapons. Releasing in June 2026, the Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-10 Ultra Magnus is priced at $194.99, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link C-10 Ultra Magnus

"This collectible action figure for adults converts from robot to truck mode and comes with an attachable carrier that can convert to a mobile operations base. Product features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, including a hidden heat-activated mark."

Premium accessories and original Japanese-language packaging and instructions

Includes figure, carrier, 15 accessories, character card, and instructions.

Figure scale: 262 mm (10.3 inches)

TRANSFORMERS and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!