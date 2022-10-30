Universal Monsters Frankenstein is Alive Once More with Iron Studios

The laws of nature have been unwritten as Dr. Frankenstein takes up the mantle of God as he takes on his next experiment. Fusion body parts of the dead, a new creature has been born with the strike of some lightning. Coming out of the impressive world of Universal Monsters, Frankenstein's monster comes to life with Iron Studios' latest release. Coming in at 9.6" tall, this misunderstood beast is faithfully recreated in a gorgeous format. Two versions of this statue will be offered with a standard and a deluxe (shown below), which add more of a dynamic backdrop for the monster. Stepping in to the doctor's lab, this creature takes movie monster fans back to one of the classic Universal Monster films, and Iron Studios brings it to life. From the stitching, green skin, and bak stature, Universal Monsters fans are getting real treat here, and he is priced at $199.99. Frankenstein's Monster is up for pre-order here, set for a Q3 2023 release. Be sure to also add Wolfman and The Mummy Iron Studios statues to your growing movie monster collection. Fire Bad!

It's Alive, It's Alive!

"In a lab hidden inside a medieval tower near a village on the Bavaria Alps, a monstrous giant revived through the science of manipulating the forces of nature, gets free from his captivity in the dungeon."

"Seen as an offense to the laws of nature and creation, in a primitive society that is not prepared for his existence. He was born and quickly seen as a monster, known for the name of his creator. Derivative from one of the most classic horror movies by Universal Studios, Iron Studios bring the statue "Frankenstein´s Monster Deluxe – Universal Monsters – Art Scale 1/10", with the infamous monster in a diorama set next to a series of equipment and electrical devices that brought him to life. Next to the heavy and destroyed wooden door from the dungeon, over the rustic and old wooden floor from the medieval tower where he was born."