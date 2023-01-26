Unleash Hell with threezero's New Chainsaw Man 1/6 Scale Denji Figure The world of Chainsaw Man is coming to life and in 1/6 scale as threezero has unveiled their newest FigZero figures with Denji

Denji has finally arrived at threezero as the recently teased FigZero figures gets a full reveal. Coming in at 11.6" tall, Denji is faithfully recreated from the hit anime series Chainsaw Man. The figure will feature a fully articulated design with 27 points of articulation, tailored clothing, and a set of swappable parts. Collectors will be able to display both Denji and Chainsaw Devil versions of the character in great detail. Denji will come with two swappable face plates, an axe, a Pochita companion, and a variety of hands. On the other hand, the Chainsaw Man comes with his chainsaw arms and two different facial expressions. This is one incredible figure, and any Chainsaw Man fans need one in their collection. The 1/6 FigZero Denji is set for a Q3 2023 release, and he will release alongside Chainsaw Man/s Power. The price and pre-order date are unknown at the time, but he can be found here in the meantime.

Chainsaw Man Comes to Life in 1/6 Scale with threezero

"threezero's CHAINSAW MAN figures are the next exciting release to fall under the FigZero product line. FigZero has become well-known for pushing the envelope in anime figures with highly-poseable 1/6th scale articulated figures featuring detailed sculpts and tailored costuming."

"FigZero 1/6 Denji is approximately 11.6 inches (29.5 cm) tall, and is a fully-articulated collectible figure with over 27 points of articulation and a brand-new torso designed especially for the figure. All parts are sculpted by renowned Japanese sculptor Akinori Takaki. Denji includes a total of two interchangeable face plates (smirking and gloating expressions) and an interchangeable Chainsaw head! The lower jaw of the Chainsaw Man head is interchangeable between closed and opened, with a tongue sticking out of the opened jaw with an articulated joint at the base."

"The figure also includes a total of six sets of interchangeable hands and a pair of chainsaw forearms to complete the transformation into Chainsaw Man. Additional accessories include an axe and unarticulated 1/6 scale Pochita. The character's outfit includes a white shirt, slacks, and a necktie, which are all made of fabric."

©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Estimated Shipment: 3rd Quarter 2023