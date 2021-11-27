Venom: Let There Be Carnage Comes to Hot Toys with New Figure

Hot Toys has just revealed their newest 1/6 scale Marvel figure from the recent film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Hot Toys has done something odd this time as this figure is just a re-release of their previous Venom 1/6 scale figure. To put more icing on the cake, this figure will also include a new Eddie Brock head sculpted that was originally exclusive with their Carnage 1/6 scale figure. I am unclear why Hot Toys would do this as it will easily pull sales away from the first film's figure and the extra Eddie Brock head sculpt was one of the biggest things going for the Carnage figure. Either way, fans now will have a truly incredible Venom collectible that comes with tendrils, symbiote weapons, shiny paint design, and more venomized head sculpts. Prices, release dates, and pre-orders are unknown at the moment, and he will be found right here when live. Check out everything Venom below and see if it is a necessary buy for your symbiote collection.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Venom 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – "Welcome back Eddie Brock, it's been a long time…" Over a year after the events of Venom, investigative Journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of an unearthly symbiote, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Eddie attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carngae and escapes prison after a failed execution. Following the debut of 1/6th scale Carnage collectible figure from Venom: Let There Be Carnage collection, Hot Toys is delighted to present the 1/6th scale Venom collectible figure."

"The greatly detailed collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on Venom from Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie, features a Venomized Eddie Brock head sculpt, a grinning head sculpt, a head sculpt with fanged mouth and three interchangeable protruding tongues; a specialized body measuring approximately 38cm tall showcasing a high level of detailed sculpting specially on the skin texture; beautifully painted in black polarized paint that gives natural shiny glow from different viewing angles; interchangeable symbiote weapons and accessories including sickle, a number of symbiote accessories with tentacles attachable to figure's back; a rod; specially crafted hands for poses; and a figure stand. Bond with the alien symbiote figure to receive amazing powers and an unstable psyche!"