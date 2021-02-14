WandaVision Characters We Want To See As Funko Pops (SPOILERS)

WandaVision has been an absolute blast to watch and the perfect way to end that Marvel drought. This series is kicking off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can not see what the last three episodes hold for us. The series has given us some amazing characters that deserve their own collectibles. Right now, the only company offering WandaVision collectibles is Funko, with seven Pop Vinyls already out. Funko has delivered some amazing MCU Pops over the years, and no one is better than to give us these characters. This post will contain SPOILERS of WandaVision, so turn back now if you are not caught up.

When Funko usually makes Pop Vinyls, it seems to be originally based on the trailers that have been released. Once the show has started, new characters are shown, giving Funko new ideas for future releases. We wanted to help speed up that process, which our own list of WandaVision characters starting with the three obvious choices with Monica Rambeau, Jimmy Woo, and Darcy Lewis. Each of these characters plays a pivotal role in the series, and with the growing popularity of each, we hope there is a collectible in their future. Monica can even have different era versions made like both Wanda and Vision Pops since she was stuck in the Hex for the first 3 episodes.

We now dive into Hex with these next four Pop ideas. Of course, up first is Agnes, who has been in each episode since the show started. She is filled with mystery and a hilarious personality that makes her worthy of getting her own Pop. MAJOR SPOILERS are coming up for the next couple of ideas, so turn back now before it's too late. Wanda and Visions kids, Billy and Tommy defiantly need a special two-pack or solo releases in the next Funko wave. It would be even better to see them in their superhero Halloween costumes showing off their iconic Speed and Wiccan designs. Lastly, Quicksilver needs to have at least one Funko Pop from his many appearances. Whether it is the 80's bad boy, his Halloween costume, or the standard sitcom design, we need one! His appearance shows the introduction of FOX's X-Men films in the MCU, which only enhances the Multiverse theory. We need to solidify this debut in collectible form, and Funko has the power.

Each of these characters is just a piece of the WandaVision story, and we need them in Pop form. Funko is known for giving collectibles to uncommon ideas, and that is what makes them so unique. Funko has already made many wacky MCU Pops, so why not create some featuring some of the hit characters. Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis might even get their own Marvel series, and Funko has the power to dominate the market by releasing Pops for them. Only time will tell what Funko has up their sleeve, and with Emerald City Comic Con around the corner, we can only hope to see some new MCU releases in it. Fans can find the current wave of WandaVision Pops located here and even try their luck for the Vision Chase variant!