100 Bullets Is Penguin Random House's Best-Seller of Top 71 DC Comics

Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including DC Comics. And you can see why DC's commitment to Batman Uber Alles holds through the chart, but also notable that the 100 Bullets Omnibus tops the chart, followed by the 52 Omnibus and Aquaman The Becoming. PRH also note the rise in appear of middle-grade and YA marketed titles such as Dear Justice League, Primer, and the Teen Titans trilogy. To that degree they highlight the upcoming releases of Zatanna: Jewel Of Gravesend, Constantine: Dustotre Illusions, DC League Of Super-Pets and Batman's Mystery Case Book, as well as eyes on the upcoming collection of Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.

Upcoming titles to keep your eyes on:

ZATANNA: JEWEL OF GRAVESEND has super strong orders in and more expected. That and CONSTANTINE: DISTORTED ILLUSIONS will keep the DC YA OGN line in tremendous shape for your customers this summer and into the early fall.

Kids books keep coming!

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS: THE GREAT MXY-UP is prime to take a top spot on this list ahead of the film's release.

BATMAN'S MYSTERY CASE BOOK is a phenomenal interactive activity book that's showing strong advanced interest.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW is primed to keep Tom King's bestselling streak alive!

Title – Long On Sale Date Format Code Price (USA) Price (CAN) 1 100 Bullets Omnibus Vol. 2 28/06/2022 HC $125.00 $163.00 2 52 Omnibus (2022 edition) 19/07/2022 HC $175.00 $227.00 3 Aquaman: The Becoming 14/06/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 4 Batman '89 16/08/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 5 Batman Vol. 6: Abyss 02/08/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 6 Batman vs. Robin: Road to War 09/08/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 7 Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 2: Fear State 05/07/2022 HC $29.99 $39.99 8 Batman: Earth One Complete Collection 02/08/2022 TR $39.99 $53.99 9 Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 2 16/08/2022 HC $150.00 $195.00 10 Batman: Secret Files 19/07/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 11 Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two 14/06/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 12 Batman: The Deluxe Edition Book 6 26/07/2022 HC $34.99 $45.99 13 Batman: Urban Legends Vol. 2 05/07/2022 TR $24.99 $33.99 14 Batman's Mystery Casebook 30/08/2022 TR $9.99 $13.50 15 Birds of Prey: Whitewater 05/07/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 16 Black Manta 02/08/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 17 Brightest Day Omnibus (2022 Edition) 30/08/2022 HC $100.00 $131.00 18 Catwoman of East End Omnibus 21/06/2022 HC $100.00 $131.00 19 Catwoman Vol. 6: Fear State 05/07/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 20 Checkmate 19/07/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 21 Crush & Lobo 14/06/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 22 DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up 19/07/2022 TR $9.99 $13.50 23 DC Poster Portfolio: DC Pride 14/06/2022 TR $24.99 $33.99 24 DC Poster Portfolio: J.H. Williams III 12/07/2022 TR $24.99 $33.99 25 DC Poster Portfolio: Jenny Frison 05/07/2022 TR $24.99 $33.99 26 Deathstroke Inc. Vol. 1: King of the Super-Villains 09/08/2022 HC $29.99 $39.99 27 Fables 20th Anniversary Box Set 02/08/2022 BX $240.00 $300.00 28 Green Lantern Vol. 2: Horatius 05/07/2022 TR $29.99 $39.99 29 Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Vol. 1: The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour 30/08/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 30 I Am Batman Vol. 1 23/08/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 31 Icon & Rocket: Season One 02/08/2022 HC $29.99 $39.99 32 Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Zero – The Complete Collection 12/07/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 33 Justice League Dark: The Great Wickedness 19/07/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 34 Justice League Infinity 05/07/2022 HC $16.99 $22.99 35 Justice League: Last Ride 14/06/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 36 Justice League: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 2 19/07/2022 HC $150.00 $195.00 37 Kamandi by Jack Kirby Vol. 1 09/08/2022 TR $39.99 $53.99 38 Legends of the Dark Knight 19/07/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 39 Legion of Super-Heroes Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 2 07/06/2022 HC $150.00 $195.00 40 Midnighter: The Complete Collection 14/06/2022 TR $39.99 $53.99 41 My Buddy, Killer Croc 30/08/2022 TR $9.99 $13.50 42 New Teen Titans Vol. 14 19/07/2022 TR $29.99 $39.99 43 Nightwing: Fear State 21/06/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 44 Pennyworth 26/07/2022 TR $17.99 $23.99 45 Robin & Batman 16/08/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 46 RWBY/Justice League 05/07/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 47 Starman Compendium Two 30/08/2022 TR $59.99 $78.99 48 Static: Season One 07/06/2022 HC $29.99 $39.99 49 Suicide Squad Vol. 2: Ambushed! 26/07/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 50 Suicide Squad: Get Joker! 05/07/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 51 Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow 26/07/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 52 Superman '78 19/07/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 53 Superman Vs. Lobo 02/08/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 54 Superman: Action Comics Vol. 2: The Arena 30/08/2022 TR $19.99 $22.99 55 Tales from the DC Dark Multiverse II 07/06/2022 TR $24.99 $33.99 56 Teen Titans Academy Vol. 1: X Marks The Spot 12/07/2022 TR $17.99 $23.99 57 Teen Titans Go!: Undead?! 28/06/2022 TR $9.99 $13.50 58 Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven 05/07/2022 HC $19.99 $25.99 59 Teen Titans: Raven, Beast Boy and Beast Boy Loves Raven Box Set 09/08/2022 BX $59.99 $78.99 60 The Animal Man Omnibus (2022 Edition) 23/08/2022 HC $100.00 $131.00 61 The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mystery Vol. 2 19/07/2022 TR $12.99 $17.50 62 The Fellspyre Chronicles Book I 16/08/2022 TR $39.99 $53.99 63 The Flash Vol. 16: Wally West Returns 19/07/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 64 The Fourth World by Jack Kirby Box Set 12/07/2022 BX $120.00 $152.00 65 The Green Lantern Season Two Vol. 2: Ultrawar 19/07/2022 TR $17.99 $23.99 66 The Joker Vol. 2 30/08/2022 HC $24.99 $33.99 67 The Question Omnibus by Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan Vol. 1 28/06/2022 HC $99.99 $130.99 68 The Swamp Thing Volume 2: Conduit 16/08/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99 69 Wonder Woman Black & Gold 09/08/2022 HC $39.99 $53.99 70 Wonder Woman Vol. 2: Through A Glass Darkly 16/08/2022 TR $19.99 $25.99 71 Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend 26/07/2022 TR $16.99 $22.99