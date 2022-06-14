100 Bullets Is Penguin Random House's Best-Seller of Top 71 DC Comics
Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including DC Comics. And you can see why DC's commitment to Batman Uber Alles holds through the chart, but also notable that the 100 Bullets Omnibus tops the chart, followed by the 52 Omnibus and Aquaman The Becoming. PRH also note the rise in appear of middle-grade and YA marketed titles such as Dear Justice League, Primer, and the Teen Titans trilogy. To that degree they highlight the upcoming releases of Zatanna: Jewel Of Gravesend, Constantine: Dustotre Illusions, DC League Of Super-Pets and Batman's Mystery Case Book, as well as eyes on the upcoming collection of Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.
Upcoming titles to keep your eyes on:
ZATANNA: JEWEL OF GRAVESEND has super strong orders in and more expected. That and CONSTANTINE: DISTORTED ILLUSIONS will keep the DC YA OGN line in tremendous shape for your customers this summer and into the early fall.
Kids books keep coming!
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS: THE GREAT MXY-UP is prime to take a top spot on this list ahead of the film's release.
BATMAN'S MYSTERY CASE BOOK is a phenomenal interactive activity book that's showing strong advanced interest.
SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW is primed to keep Tom King's bestselling streak alive!
|Title – Long
|On Sale Date
|Format Code
|Price (USA)
|Price (CAN)
|1
|100 Bullets Omnibus Vol. 2
|28/06/2022
|HC
|$125.00
|$163.00
|2
|52 Omnibus (2022 edition)
|19/07/2022
|HC
|$175.00
|$227.00
|3
|Aquaman: The Becoming
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|4
|Batman '89
|16/08/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|5
|Batman Vol. 6: Abyss
|02/08/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|6
|Batman vs. Robin: Road to War
|09/08/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|7
|Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 2: Fear State
|05/07/2022
|HC
|$29.99
|$39.99
|8
|Batman: Earth One Complete Collection
|02/08/2022
|TR
|$39.99
|$53.99
|9
|Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 2
|16/08/2022
|HC
|$150.00
|$195.00
|10
|Batman: Secret Files
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|11
|Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|12
|Batman: The Deluxe Edition Book 6
|26/07/2022
|HC
|$34.99
|$45.99
|13
|Batman: Urban Legends Vol. 2
|05/07/2022
|TR
|$24.99
|$33.99
|14
|Batman's Mystery Casebook
|30/08/2022
|TR
|$9.99
|$13.50
|15
|Birds of Prey: Whitewater
|05/07/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|16
|Black Manta
|02/08/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|17
|Brightest Day Omnibus (2022 Edition)
|30/08/2022
|HC
|$100.00
|$131.00
|18
|Catwoman of East End Omnibus
|21/06/2022
|HC
|$100.00
|$131.00
|19
|Catwoman Vol. 6: Fear State
|05/07/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|20
|Checkmate
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|21
|Crush & Lobo
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|22
|DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$9.99
|$13.50
|23
|DC Poster Portfolio: DC Pride
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$24.99
|$33.99
|24
|DC Poster Portfolio: J.H. Williams III
|12/07/2022
|TR
|$24.99
|$33.99
|25
|DC Poster Portfolio: Jenny Frison
|05/07/2022
|TR
|$24.99
|$33.99
|26
|Deathstroke Inc. Vol. 1: King of the Super-Villains
|09/08/2022
|HC
|$29.99
|$39.99
|27
|Fables 20th Anniversary Box Set
|02/08/2022
|BX
|$240.00
|$300.00
|28
|Green Lantern Vol. 2: Horatius
|05/07/2022
|TR
|$29.99
|$39.99
|29
|Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Vol. 1: The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour
|30/08/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|30
|I Am Batman Vol. 1
|23/08/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|31
|Icon & Rocket: Season One
|02/08/2022
|HC
|$29.99
|$39.99
|32
|Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Zero – The Complete Collection
|12/07/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|33
|Justice League Dark: The Great Wickedness
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|34
|Justice League Infinity
|05/07/2022
|HC
|$16.99
|$22.99
|35
|Justice League: Last Ride
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|36
|Justice League: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 2
|19/07/2022
|HC
|$150.00
|$195.00
|37
|Kamandi by Jack Kirby Vol. 1
|09/08/2022
|TR
|$39.99
|$53.99
|38
|Legends of the Dark Knight
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|39
|Legion of Super-Heroes Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 2
|07/06/2022
|HC
|$150.00
|$195.00
|40
|Midnighter: The Complete Collection
|14/06/2022
|TR
|$39.99
|$53.99
|41
|My Buddy, Killer Croc
|30/08/2022
|TR
|$9.99
|$13.50
|42
|New Teen Titans Vol. 14
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$29.99
|$39.99
|43
|Nightwing: Fear State
|21/06/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|44
|Pennyworth
|26/07/2022
|TR
|$17.99
|$23.99
|45
|Robin & Batman
|16/08/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|46
|RWBY/Justice League
|05/07/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|47
|Starman Compendium Two
|30/08/2022
|TR
|$59.99
|$78.99
|48
|Static: Season One
|07/06/2022
|HC
|$29.99
|$39.99
|49
|Suicide Squad Vol. 2: Ambushed!
|26/07/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|50
|Suicide Squad: Get Joker!
|05/07/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|51
|Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow
|26/07/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|52
|Superman '78
|19/07/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|53
|Superman Vs. Lobo
|02/08/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|54
|Superman: Action Comics Vol. 2: The Arena
|30/08/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$22.99
|55
|Tales from the DC Dark Multiverse II
|07/06/2022
|TR
|$24.99
|$33.99
|56
|Teen Titans Academy Vol. 1: X Marks The Spot
|12/07/2022
|TR
|$17.99
|$23.99
|57
|Teen Titans Go!: Undead?!
|28/06/2022
|TR
|$9.99
|$13.50
|58
|Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven
|05/07/2022
|HC
|$19.99
|$25.99
|59
|Teen Titans: Raven, Beast Boy and Beast Boy Loves Raven Box Set
|09/08/2022
|BX
|$59.99
|$78.99
|60
|The Animal Man Omnibus (2022 Edition)
|23/08/2022
|HC
|$100.00
|$131.00
|61
|The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mystery Vol. 2
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$12.99
|$17.50
|62
|The Fellspyre Chronicles Book I
|16/08/2022
|TR
|$39.99
|$53.99
|63
|The Flash Vol. 16: Wally West Returns
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|64
|The Fourth World by Jack Kirby Box Set
|12/07/2022
|BX
|$120.00
|$152.00
|65
|The Green Lantern Season Two Vol. 2: Ultrawar
|19/07/2022
|TR
|$17.99
|$23.99
|66
|The Joker Vol. 2
|30/08/2022
|HC
|$24.99
|$33.99
|67
|The Question Omnibus by Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan Vol. 1
|28/06/2022
|HC
|$99.99
|$130.99
|68
|The Swamp Thing Volume 2: Conduit
|16/08/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99
|69
|Wonder Woman Black & Gold
|09/08/2022
|HC
|$39.99
|$53.99
|70
|Wonder Woman Vol. 2: Through A Glass Darkly
|16/08/2022
|TR
|$19.99
|$25.99
|71
|Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend
|26/07/2022
|TR
|$16.99
|$22.99