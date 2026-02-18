Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, diamond, judge dredd, lunar

2000 AD To Arrive Weekly In The USA Via Lunar Distribution

2000 AD to arrive weekly in US comic book shops for the first time courtesy of Lunar Distribution, announced at ComicsPRO

Rebellion Publishing has announced at the ComicsPRO retailer event that 2000AD will be returning to US comic book stores, and what's more, for the first time, they will be making it available to stores on a weekly basis, with Lunar Distribution.

Previously, Diamond UK and Diamond Comic Distributors facilitated distribution for the weekly sci-fi anthology comic running since 1977 to US stores on a monthly basis, four or five titles bagged up in one item to buy. Since the Diamond bankruptcy, Rebellion stopped supplying any comics to the USA. Lunar took on distributing Rebellion and 2000AD graphic novels printed in North America, but the flow of British-published floppies had come to a halt until last month's solicits for Judge Dredd Megazine. And now we have 2000AD, available weekly for the first time to Americans, only two weeks after they were published in the UK.

Currently, 2000 AD is home to the cosmic horror of Brink; the violent and vampiric Silver; the steampunk universe of Brass Sun; and the dark, depraved dystopia of The Fall of Deadworld. This year will also see Judge Dredd caught up in the massive crossover Mega-Epic storyline, which crosses over between the weekly 2000 AD and the monthly Judge Dredd Megazine, which will also now be available in the US on a regular schedule through Lunar. As Judge Dredd enters The Oubliette and witnesses The Black Tower, US readers will be able to pick up both titles straight from their local comic store for the full story.

"The team behind the landmark weekly sci-fi anthology announced this week at ComicsPro that The Galaxy's Greatest Comic will return to American shelves this May on a weekly schedule via Lunar. Copies will be printed and distributed within the USA for the first time in 2000 AD's forty-nine-year history, meaning that retailers can now order individual issues of 2000 AD for their store. The move means that rather than waiting months for copies, readers will be able to pick up issues of 2000 AD each and every week from their local comic store for the first time – making it a great addition to their weekly pull-lists. Issues will no longer be poly-bagged — so new readers can pick up copies from the shelf and discover a range of Thrills to reshape their reality! This news means that now 2000 AD, the Judge Dredd Megazine, and seasonal Special issues including Action and the 2000 AD Sci-Fi Special will all now be available to order directly through Lunar."

Retailers looking to order the weekly 2000 AD will be able to find it in March's edition of Next Phase, available via Lunar, and on the Lunar website.

