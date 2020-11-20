2009 Origins of Blade Runner in Titan Comics February 2021 Solicits

Titan Comics sees the origin of Blade Runner told in comic book form and set in 2008, ten years before the original movie, out in February 2021. These timelines are confusing. Also the return of the Skithra in Doctor Who… here are Titan's full February 2021 solicitations, including Artgerm and Peach Momoko covers…

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1 CVR A ARTGERM

(W) K. Perkins, Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Artgerm

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and Discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

A Tyrell Corporation scientist is DEAD – the victim of an apparent suicide.

But when LAPD Detective Cal is called in to investigate, he uncovers secret documents revealing a new kind of replicant and a conspiracy that could change the world.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM with Titan's bestselling Blade Runner 2019 co-writer MIKE JOHNSON plus KATE PERKINS (Supergirl) and MELLOW BROWN (American Gods).

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1 CVR B MOMOKO

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1 CVR C DAGNINO

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1 CVR D HACK

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1 CVR E KOWALSKI

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1 CVR G 15 COPY ARTGERM INC

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #3 CVR A MOMOKO

(W) Michael Green, Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Peach Momoko

The first comic to tell original, in-canon stories set in the Blade Runner universe returns!

It is 2029 and Blade Runner Ash continues to hunt the streets of the rain-soaked dystopian world of Los Angeles for renegade Replicants, but this time she's trying to protect as many as she can find.

Written by Academy award-nominated screenwriter MICHAEL GREEN

(Blade Runner 2049) and co-writer MIKE JOHNSON (Supergirl)!

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #3 CVR B MEAD

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #3 CVR C HUGHES

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #3 CVR D COSPLAY CVR

CUTTING EDGE DEVILS MIRROR #2 (OF 2) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

(W) Francesco Dimitri (A) Mario Alberti (CA) Maria Llovet

Tomb Raider meets The Hunger Games in a brand-new series by renowned fantasy author Francesco Dimitri and award-winning Italian artist Mario Alberti.

Brought together by a clandestine corporation, the world's greatest scientists, artists and entrepreneurs must unite to solve a mystery of epic proportions! The Dodecathlon continues, but time is running out! The team's last hope is a lost artifact known only as the Devil's Mirror!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $5.99

CUTTING EDGE DEVILS MIRROR #2 (OF 2) CVR B ALBERTI (MR)

PHILOSOPHY OF VENOM HC (RES)

Uncover the crazed and illustrious mind of the original symbiote superhero in this lavishly presented collection of Venom's most heroic, villainous, and somewhat killer moments from his comic book history.

It's everything you need to know about your new-favourite anti-hero, ahead of his second outing on the silver screen, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as Venom, and Woody Harrelson set to star as Cletus Kasady – AKA, Carnage! Venom 2 is scheduled for release October 2nd, 2020!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $14.99

MORBIUS LIVING VAMPIRE BLOOD TIES MMPB

(W) Brendan Deneen

Seeking to cure his rare blood disorder, Dr. Michael Morbius has cursed himself with an insatiable lust for human blood. While trying to cure his horrific condition, he and his ally Amanda Saint run afoul of the Demon-Fire Cult. Catherine Saint-Amanda's sister and one of the cult's leaders-desires two things above all else: to unleash the powers of Hell on Earth, and to kill Morbius and Amanda.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $24.95

SNOOPY COME HOME

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A) Charles M. Schulz

The 11th Facsimile edition of the original 1960 classic Peanuts paperbacks first published in 1965 featuring 126 Sunday Peanuts newspaper strips from 1962-1965. The beloved comic series is celebrating its 70th anniversary, the new Snoopy Show is launching via Apple TV+.

Featuring many of your favorite characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Sally Brown, and Shermy. This book is a facsimile edition of the 11th Peanuts paperback book and collects together 126 Sunday Peanuts comic strips that first appeared in newspapers across the world between 1962-1965. The book was originally published back in 1965.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $6.99

LIFE IS STRANGE TP VOL 04 TRACKS (MR)

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo (A/CA) Claudia Leonardi

A NEW ERA, A NEW #1!

The adventures of Max, Chloe, and Rachel, from the hit game Life is Strange, continue into a new era!

Time-rewinding photographer Max has spent the last couple of years in a reality parallel to her own.

Lately, she realised she was running from her responsibilities… and from the Chloe she left.

Now… there may be a way for her to get home.

With the universe against her, it's time for the coast-to-coast road trip of multiple lifetimes to find it – following the band The High Seas towards an uncertain destiny!

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $16.99

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #4 CVR A IANNICELLO

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Meghan Hetrick

Doctor Who returns with the comic debut of iconic 70s TV Villain!

After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London,

the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by both the Skithra and the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils!

Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance!

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #4 CVR B PHOTO

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #4 CVR C JONES

STAR WARS INSIDER FICTION COLLECTION HC VOL 01

(W) Various (A) Various

Star Wars Insider, the official magazine of the Star Wars saga, presents an amazing collection of tales from the galaxy far, far away.

Featuring short stories starring familiar characters such as Han Solo, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian and Darth Vader, this collection also includes tales featuring supporting characters such as Darth Plagueis, Hondo Ohnaka, Captain Rex, and Darth Revan.Â Â

Featuring renowned best-selling Star Wars authors including Jason Fry, Matthew Stover, John Ostrander, and Paul S. Kemp, this volume also includes stunning art from some of the sagas best-loved interpreters, including Joe Corroney, Brian Rood, Jan Duursema, and Magali Villeneuve.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $24.99

STAR WARS AGE RESISTANCE OFF COLL ED HC (RES)

The first special to chronicle the making of this beloved sequel trilogy!

A breathtaking journey through the productions of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise Of Skywalker.

Features exclusive interviews with the cast and crew that brought you the story of Rey, Finn, Poe And Kylo ren to life!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $24.99

STAR WARS AGE RESISTANCE OFF COLL ED NEWSSTAND (RES)

STAR WARS AGE RESISTANCE OFF COLL ED PX (RES)

LITTLE VICTORIES AUTISM THROUGH A FATHERS EYES TP (RES)

(W) Yvon Roy (A/CA) Yvon Roy

The award-winning graphic novel autobiography of a father, and the challenges he faces raising his autistic son. This stunning insight into the nature of autism and the daily struggles of a parent uses humor and compassion to convey its message. This is the perfect creative outlet for anyone – from parent to teacher – looking for detailed information on the subject with a more personal touch. Winner of the Disability Fund & Society Award for Best Biography.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $19.99

MARVELS SPIDER MAN MILES MORALES ART OF GAME HC

(W) Matt Ralphs

Official art book of the PS5 launch game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, featuring concept art created during the development of the game.

Be greater, be yourself as Miles Morales swings onto the scene in his own video game for the first time. Learning the ropes as Spider-Man in Peter Parker's absence, Miles must find the balance between keeping his new home, Spanish Harlem, safe and rising up to take on new challenges and enemies that test his abilities and loyalties to the limit.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $39.95

DEATH STRANDING NOVELIZATION

(W) Kenji Yano

The official novelization of Death Stranding, the new franchise from legendary game-creator Hideo Kojima. After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction and reconnect the shattered world one step at time.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $16.99

RUMBLE ART AND MAKING OF MOVIE TP

(W) Noela Hueso

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by becoming a coach and turning a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $39.95