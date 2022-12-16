2023 Will See Amanda Waller Going After Every Superhero & Supervillain

More DC Comics spoilery gossip reaches Bleeding Cool towers regarding the state of the DC Comics Universe in 2023 with the new Dawn Of DC initiative. And if that sounds all light'n'brighty instead of grim'n'gritty, well that's what Amanda Waller is there for.

Bleeding Cool has already told you today that Nightwing looks to lead a new team of superheroes to take the place of the Justice League – though not necessarily called that. Made up of League members, and others. And then we added that the new Big Bad of the DCU in 2023 is to be The Light, the council of members from the Young Justice cartoon making their comic book debut.

The Light – whoever its members will be in the DCU – use agents on Earth to do their bidding. And that's where Amanda Waller and her Suicide Squad come in. Without a Justice League and with a growing number of superhero teams, she is tasked with eradicating all superhumans from the face of the planet. Even if she has to use other superhumans to do it. Something she's been wanting to do for some time – she just had to be asked. This is Amanda Waller Kills The DC Universe. And who will she have on hand to do so? I am told to expect Peacemaker, Lady Peacemaker, and more. Yes, Lady Peacemaker.

Maybe this is why the Waller Vs Wildstorm series was delayed from 2022 to 2023? Is everything coming up Amanda Waller?

Amanda Blake Waller first appeared in 1986, created by John Ostrander, Len Wein, and John Byrne as both an antagonist and ally to the DCU. Director for Taskforce X, known as the Suicide Squad, from Belle Reve, she is generally a ruthless, high-ranking government official, or black ops figure, who tricks her way through a world full of people with far greater powers than her, whether political or superheroes and supervillains, in the name of national security or for the future of the human race. And has little time for Geneva Conventions or Human Rights Acts. She was played by Pam Grier in Smallville, Angela Bassett in Green Lantern, Cynthia Addai-Robinson in Arrow, and Viola Davis in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam and Peacemaker. And in 2023? She's taking down everyone…