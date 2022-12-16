Young Justice's The Light to be the Big Bad for DC Comics in 2023?

Why is the upcoming Dawn Of DC line-wide revamp so-called? Is it because things are going to be all light'n'brighty instead of grim'n'gritty? Even with Nightwing leading a new replacement for the Justice League? Maybe now. With any dawn comes new light. And in the case of the Dawn Of DC, that means the council of The Light, making their DC Universe debut from DC Comics in 2023.

The Light was an Illuminati-style group of figures in the animated series Young Justice, formed by Vandal Savage and his daughter, Ishtar Savage, centuries ago to protect the earth from potential threats. Those threats were later defined as the superhero teams of Earth such as the Justice League, Young Justice and the Outsiders. And they "defended" the Earth against them by making allegiances with other powers across the galaxy, creating emergencies for the superheroes to react to, and engaging agents to act on their behalf amongst the superheroes to gain intelligence. They were only seen in communication with agents of each other, as bright white figures on screens, obscured by the light. Members have included Ra's Al Ghul, Lex Luthor, Queen Bee, Ocean-Master, Brain, Black Manta, Gretchen Goode, Ultra-Humanite, Klarion, Deathstroke, with agents and enforcers including Lady Shiva, Sportsmaster, Captain Cold, Hugo Strange, Mister Freeze, Monsieur Mallah, Felix Faust, Blockbuster, Bane, Professor Ivo, Riddler, Killer Frost, Wiard and more.

And in 2023, expect them to become the new Big Bad in the printed comics of the DC Universe as well. As to who their new members and agents are? Well, we'll get to that, but it seems that they feel a natural fit for some interaction with Dr Light, who just got quite the power-up courtesy of Damian Wayne in Dark Crisis: The Dark Army.

Maybe we will find out something in today's March 2023 solicits from DC? Or maybe not.