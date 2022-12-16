Nightwing To Lead A Replacement For The Justice League In 2023?

Nightwing gossip reaches the hallowed halls of Bleeding Cool. Possibly spoilery gossip. Take it with as much care or as much salt as you choose to. But the worst is that in 2023, DC Comics will be letting the character of Nightwing step up in a much more prominent way in the DC Universe.

The Justice League died in the final issue of the comic, Justice League #75. In their absence, Clark Kent and Lois Lane's son, Jon Kent, as the new Superman of Metropolis, put together a new Justice League including characters such as Harley Quinn and both Blue Beetles. It fell apart fast, with Black Adam saying that only someone like Nightwing would be able to lead such a team, though he later changed his mind.

Well, it looks like Nightwing will be getting that chance from DC Comics next year. Maybe not with a new Justice League book, but with something to take its place, and Nightwing in the lead. Suggested members are Hawkgirl, the Batman of New York: Jace Fox, Yara Flor: Wonder Girl, Damian Wayne: Robin, Shazam and The Flash. That may be conjecture, but whatever the team is, expect it to be big news in the DCU.

Nightwing's role means that the character will play a leading role across DC Comics titles in 2023, after his upcoming #100th issue, underlined with the Dawn Of DC image.

Maybe we will find out more in solicits today, or maybe not. Should be interesting though.

Nightwing – Dick Grayson – is the original Robin from the Batman comic books of the 1940s, created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson. He later rebranded himself in the eighties courtesy of Marv Wolfman and George Perez after forming his own superhero team, the Teen Titans, a team of young superheroes who have now become a mainstay of the DC Universe.