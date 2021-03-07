215 Ink and Witter Entertainment Turn Horror Films Into "Kids Books"

Comic book publisher 215 Ink has signed a deal with Witter Entertainment to launch the new Gory Books line – books that look like classic kids books but contain adaptation of literary and pulp horror classics.

The first book, an adaptation of George A. Romero's zombie movie, Night of the Living Dead is licensed from Image Ten Productions and was published in January 2021, written by 215 Ink owner Mike D. Perkins and drawn by his brother Will Perkins.

Witter Entertainment is best known for selling retro VHS tapes of horror films. Its founder James Cilano has seen this as extending that brand and genre appeal to geeks of a certain age, maybe with families of their own. Though not intended to be appropriate to the five-year-old readers of the books that the style is taken from, it is considered appropriate for teenagers.

Night of the Living Dead was made available through Diamond to comic book stores, and sold out. Copies of the book, including a variety of bundles that include the books, VHS tapes with packaging inspired by the books' cover art, and other products are still available directly on Witter Entertainment's site.

