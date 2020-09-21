25 Hot Comics in September For a Comic Store In Your Future

Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics writes weekly for Bleeding Cool. Find previous columns here. Welcome back to 25 Hot Comics! There are a lot of hot comics out there.

Action Comics 521 from 1981. First Vixen. $40 Annihilation Conquest Prologue 1 from 2007. Wraith cameo. $25 Annihilation Conquest Wraith 1 from 2007. 1st Wraith. $70 Batman 635 from 2005. First Jason Todd as Red Hood. $125 Batman 89 from 2020. Intro of Punchline. $75. Black Panther 2 from 2005. 1st appearance of Shuri. With Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman's sad passing, rumors have been flying that maybe Shuri will take over the Black Panther role on the big screen. Going for $175 Captain Marvel 14 from 2013. 1st appearance of Kamala Khan. $260. Catwoman 23 from 2020. 1st appearance of Catgirl. $25. DC Comics Presents 26. Released back in 1980. 1st New Teen Titans in preview. $180 Flash from 1963. 1st appearance of Heatwave. $500 House of X 2 from 2019. $15. Moira MacTaggert revealed to be a mutant. Justice League 31 from 2014. Jessica Cruz's first full appearance. $26. JSA 1 from 2007. In June, this issue was going for $10. I wrote in the 25 Modern Comics that May Jump In Price "Cyclone's first appearance. It has been reported that the JSA will be showing up in the upcoming Black Adam film. The question is now which characters from the JSA will be making it to the big screen. Could Cyclone be one of them?" It has been revealed that Cyclone will indeed be in the Black Adam film. Now the JSA issue is going for $26 Miles Morales Spider-man 6 from 2019. First Starling. $25 Monstress 1 from 2015. Currently going for $40 Savage Dragon 150 $35 Hard to find comic. Sentry 1 from 2000. 1st Sentry. $80. Static 1 Collector's edition from 1993. $40. Milestone is coming back along with a possible movie for Static. Suicide Squad 7 was published in 2020. First Liveshot. $15. Superboy 9 from 1994. Back in June, I wrote in the 25 Modern Comics That May Jump In Price that this comic was going for around $15 thanks to it being King Shark's first appearance. Currently, it is going for around $50. The upcoming Suicide Squad movie with King Shark is generating more interest. Superman 4 from 1987. Actor Idris Elda has been confirmed to be playing Bloodsport in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. This issue is Bloodsport's first appearance. This issue is also Maggie Sawyer's 1st appearance. It is currently going for $25. Teen Titans 12 from 2018. First Batman Who Laughs, who is currently playing a big role in Death Metal. $100. Thor 337 from 1983. Beta Ray Bill's first appearance can be your for $160. Venom 9 from 2018 $50 Dylan Brock's first appearance. Wonder Woman 9 from 1987. $25. 1st modern Cheetah.

Some crazy stuff. Hopefully, you have at least some of these already in your collections or can find them at your local comic store. Now get hunting, and good luck!