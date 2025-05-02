Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

28 More Comic Shops With Signing Events for Free Comic Book Day 2025

Tomorrow, Saturday, the 3rd of May 2025, is Free Comic Book Day. And while thousands of comic book stores, bookstores, libraries and more will be giving away free comic books, there are a hundred stores doing a little bit more as well. We ran 36 of them yesterday; here's another 28. Catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's FCBD coverage with this handy tag. If you'd like to add your store to tomorrow's final list, contact me at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com today…

California

We Can Be Heroes, 9449 De Soto Ave, Chatsworth "Professor Dario Bava and Gringo Loco creator/writer/colorist Phil Mucci will be signing books and doling out heaping helpings of freedom"

Colorado

Mutiny Comics, 3483 S Broadway, Englewood, with signings from Lonnie MF Allen, David Boop, Robert Blickley, C. Clyde, Matt Collins, Cory Crater, Daniel Crosier, Ted Intorcio, El Justo, Charly Fasano, Zak Kinsella, Alex Kmeto, Karl Christian Krumpholz, Kennedy Lindsay, Elisha Victor

Maryland

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St., Reisterstown, Baltimore with Jim Calafiore, Steve Conley, and Mark Morales, free food and drink.

Third Eye Comics, Annanapolis, Sidewalk sales featuring $1 comics, 50% off graphic novels, 20% off everything, camp out for door prizes, 1st 10 get anniversary T-shirt, tote full of goodies. Followed by Free Comic Book May.

Louisiana

Stronghold Collectibles 2508 Johnston St, Lafayette, With Rob Guillory, Kody Chamberlain and more, buy 3 Get 1 Free in the entire store,buy 1 Get 1 Free Dollar Books, and Random Free Giveaways throughout the day

Massachussetts

That's Entertainment, 244 Park Ave (Rte 9), Worcester

New Hampshire

Jetpack Comics, Rochester, with a comic scavenger hunt to 20+ businesses. Guests include Al Spader, David A. Rodriguez, Eric Talbot, Gregory Bastianelli, Jeannine Acheson, Jeff Kline, Jeremy Robinson, Jim Lawson, Josh Belanger, Matt Smith, Michael Goodwin, Paul Pelletier, Quentin Eastman, Rich Woodall, Ron Marz, Tom Sniegoski, Travis Gibb, Vero Stewart

New York

4th World, 33 NY-11, Smithtown, with Frank Tieri, Joe Corallo, Nik Virella, JC Vaughan, Billy Tucci, and more signing.

Funky Town Comics & Vinyl, 4300 W Genesee St, Syracuse. Joe Jusko and Matt Flint signing, crazy sale.

Pennsylvania

Vortex Books & Comics, 477 Locust Street Columbia, 10am – 7pm. "All of the FCBD offerings, plus some Bronze to Modern Age comics that we are overstocked on and giving away for free, as well. Twenty percent off all back issues, all day. Brian Keene signing, open to close."

Nevada

Gorilla Todd Comics, 6178 W Cheyene Ave, Las Vegas with Vic Moya, Steven Lelito, & Allen Wu signing.

South Carolina

Richards Comics & Collectables, 1214A Laurens Rd.Greenville, "we will have several guests including Tracy Yardley of Sonic the Hedgehog Fame. With a $1 book sale (120+ long boxes) and a 10% store sale"

Texas

Titan Comics, 3128 Forest La, #250, Dallas

Zeus Comics, 1334 Inwood Ave, Dallas, "Our BOGO sale returns! Buy One, Get One Free on Graphic Novels, Toys, Pop! Figures and Back Issues! Buy any Graphic Novel and get a second one of equal or lesser value FREE! Buy any Back Issue Comic and get a second one of equal or lesser value FREE! We'll even let you mix and match items!"

Collected Comics & Games, 5684 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, with Terry Parr, Halo Parr, Paige Erwin, Roberto Mamani, David DeGrand, Rafael Flores Jr, Daniel Scott Jr. "SMASH CAKE" contest, up to 8 free comics, more for signups, sales and cosplay. Free hot dogs and cotton candy.

Tennessee

Nirvana Comics Knoxville, 6709-B Kingston Pike, Knoxville, has Mark Spears and Matt Wilson signing.

Krypto Comics, 3513 West Emory Rd, Knoxville, has Tom Nguyen signing.

Comics Exchange, 3611 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Ryan Stegman signing, up to two items per person, for free. Wveryone can get up to 15 free comics with no purchase required. Giant storewide sale. Best adult costume – $50 gift card. Best child costume – $25 gift card. Free goodie bags for the first 12 people in line.

The Golden Age, 1942 316 Court St, Maryville, with concept artist, Tim Moen and local talent, Tristan Crisp of Dogwood Lane

Utopia Toys and Models, 9111 Cross Park Dr Suite E-131, Knoxville will have local talent, Andy Gordon, Matt Styles and Peach

Virginia

Hello Comics Uptown – 398 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville

– 398 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville Hello Comics Downtown – 211 West Main Street, Charlottesville

Free comics for everyone! Plus extra free comics with a Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Donation! Hello Comics has a cash/check donation goal this year. If they meet it on Saturday, the whole team (and owners) will get pied in the face next Wednesday. Let's enjoy the best day of the year, and do something great for our neighbors! Also there's a 25 cent comic sale in the big tent outside & double reward points all weekend. Happy FCBD!

Third Eye Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville

6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville Third Eye Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond 20% off everything in-store. First 16 get free Third Eye Shirt & Third Eye tote bag with one of the 16 bags at each location featuring a randomly inserted $50 Third Eye Gift Card. Followed by Free Comic Book May.

Ireland

Angry Cherry, Foyleside Shopping Centre, 19 Orchard St., Derry, "Here it is……this year's Free Comic Book Day limited edition print by the amazing Nate Donnell. Featuring our previous two competition winners!! Nathan will be in store from 9am signing prints for the first 100 paying customers"

