30 Ways To Kill Your Avatar – Ready Player One Meets The Sims

30 Ways to Kill Your Avatar, is the next graphic novel from Claribel A. Ortega and Rose Bousamra, the Eisner Award-winning creators of Frizzy

Plot centers on Aury trapped in a game, racing against her brother's gameplay.

Emily Seife at Scholastic/Graphix acquires world rights, set for 2028 release.

Creators blend love for gaming with comics in a tale of siblings and dealing with grief.

"Grieving teen Aury's life is turned upside down when she is literally sucked into her favorite life simulation video game; now she has to find a way out before her brother beats the game and finishes her off for good."

And Emily Seife at Scholastic/Graphix has acquired world rights to 30 Ways to Kill Your Avatar, at auction for publication in 2028. Yes, that is quite a way off, it's the first comic book I have scheduled for that far ahead. Linking to Goodreads, Claribel posted "Only four years left until 30 Ways to Kill Your Avatar (Sims meets Ready Player One but make it a graphic novel) comes out! I heard if we get 50,000 adds it will come out sooner but also that's not true. Add it anyway please!" and added "Beyond thrilled to share the news that we'll be working together again for this bloody, Sims inspired, graphic novel 30 Ways to Kill Your Avatar! This book is an ode to to siblings, grief, and to the power of gaming— both the good and the bad. Can't wait to share Aury's treacherous journey through the world of The Avatars with you!!!"

Rose Bousamra stated "I've been playing the Sims since Sims 2 and gaming for as long as I can remember, so I'm beyond thrilled to be working on a book that combines my two biggest loves, gaming and comics! Little Rose would be so proud "

Claribel A. Ortega's agent Suzie Townsend at New Leaf Literary & Media and Rose Bousamra's agent Tamara Kawar at DeFiore & Company negotiated the auction for a two book deal.

