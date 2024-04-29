Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: amanda waller, Council Of Light, House Of Brainiac

House Of Brainiac, Amanda Waller And Council Of Light Spoilers

House Of Brainiac, Amanda Waller And Council Of Light Spoilers... how it's all connected and there really should be a song about it.

Article Summary Amanda Waller seemingly executes a mission from the Council Of Light to eliminate all superheroes.

The Council Of Light's true identity is unveiled as Brainiac, pulling strings across the DC Universe.

New leaks suggest the upcoming 'House Of Brainiac Special' will confirm these explosive twists.

DC's latest narratives interweave Amanda Waller's actions with Brainiac's schemes and powers.

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran some gossip about the real truth behind the Council Of Light in the DC Universe which had tasked Amanda Waller to wipe out all the super-powered heroes and villains on Earth in the DC Universe. And that it was actually the Council Of Light who found her on Earth 3 and brought her back, but also who they were. How Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jim Cheung, Jack Herbert and Giuseppe Camuncoli, saw Amanda Waller return from Earth 3, back on Task Force X, tasked with a new mission from the Council Of Light.

The Light was an Illuminati-style group of figures in the animated TV series Young Justice, formed by Vandal Savage and his daughter, Ishtar Savage, centuries ago to protect the earth from potential threats. Those threats were later defined as the superhero teams of Earth, such as the Justice League, Young Justice and the Outsiders. They "defended" the Earth against them by making allegiances with other powers across the galaxy, creating emergencies for the superheroes to react to, and engaging agents to act on their behalf amongst the superheroes to gain intelligence. They were only seen in communication with agents of each other as bright white figures on screens, obscured by the light. Members have included Ra's Al Ghul, Lex Luthor, Queen Bee, Ocean-Master, Brain, Black Manta, Gretchen Goode, Ultra-Humanite, Klarion, Deathstroke, with agents and enforcers including Lady Shiva, Sportsmaster, Captain Cold, Hugo Strange, Mister Freeze, Monsieur Mallah, Felix Faust, Blockbuster, Bane, Professor Ivo, Riddler, Killer Frost, Wizard and more. And in Dark Crisis #7 looking just like they did in the Young Justice TV show.

And so we saw Amanda Waller seeming taking orders, or at least direction from this new Council Of The Light, even if they looked just like the old ones.

Or the threat of one coming back from the dead…

But the Council Of Light pushed her further that her suggestion of mass imprisonment, in the light of her experiences on Earth 3.

… to kill off every superhero and supervillain on Earth.

… something she was well up for.

On a world with no Justice League anymore just the Titans who she soon went to war with. Even recruiting the President onto her side over this in Beast World by Tom Taylor and Ivan Reis. And now she is manipulating the Green Arrow family, creating Doctor Hate, involved with AXE against the Amazons, and her new Suicide Squad Dream Team, with the threat of an alliance with Zur-En-Arrh and Brainiac Queen…

Bleeding Cool reported she owed her allegiance to them for rescuing her from Earth 3 but that not even she knows who they are. Well, Bleeding Cool was tipped that this would end shortly and that they were possibly the worst people that Amanda Waller could consider. She thinks they are on Earth, and they are not. They are Brainiac. All of him. And they always were. And now panels from tomorrow's House Of Brainiac Special have leaked that seem to back this all up.

And explains the Dawn Of DC graphics over the last year that it was always Brainiac's tentacles that were all over the DC Universe all this time. Through Dark Crisis, Lazarus Planet, Knight Terrors, Beast World and more

Brainiac wants to capture superheroes and supervillains' superpowers. Amanda Waller wants superheroes and sueprvillains to lose their powers. And Absolute Power by Mark Waid and friends is coming which will see just that, working with Zur En Arrh in the Failsafe robot body.

And it was Brainiac all along. There should be a song for that. Now, how does the Brainiac Queen fit into all this?

Hey, I don't know everything. Not yet.

SUPERMAN HOUSE OF BRAINIAC SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Mark Russell (A) Edwin Galmon, Steve Pugh (CA) Jamal Campbell

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART 2.5 An essential issue in the Action Comics/Superman crossover as Brainiac's secret history with Lobo and Czarnia is revealed! How did Brainiac create a Bottled City of Czarnia? Who steps up to protect Metropolis after Brainiac's army leaves it in ruins? Will Lois Lane confront Perry White about his own secrets as he runs for mayor of Metropolis? And how is Amanda Waller involved in all of this? All these questions are answered in this crucial issue that connects to DC's Superman-Sized event! Meanwhile, Bibbo steps up! With the heroes gone and a city in need of some champions, our favorite bartender organizes the community to save their beloved home. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2024

