3W3M Kickstarter Jumping On Point For Jonathan Hickman's New Universe

Once upon a time in 2021, Substack helped fund the launch of Three Worlds/Three Moons or 3W3M, an entire universe of story created by the likes of Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston, with Nick Spencer hiding in the wings. And bringing on a number of high profile friends to elaborate upon this sci-fi fantasy solar system they had created in comic book form. According to 3W/3M, the community clocks in at about 30,000 people, with over a thousand pages of story already created. But where can a new reader start?

[ONE] is to be the opening volume of the first major story to spring from this shared universe, and they want readers in and out of the community to experience it. Hence, Kickstarter. [ONE] will be a deluxe hardcover or a set of three prestige editions, containing "the core stories that set the stage for everything to come." In addition to the springboard story material, the crowdfunding campaign will also offer an array of other hardcovers collecting nearly everything they've released via Substack so far. This is the first time these stories have been made available outside of 3W/3M's current Substack ecosystem.

"3W/3M [ONE] is intended to serve as the ultimate starting point for our new universe, a standalone volume that introduces you to the core concepts, characters, and conflicts, no other reading requiredIt collects not just [SHIFT] and [ARRIVALS], but also an expanded edition of [FOUNDATIONS]- which will now include BREATHE, the follow-up story we did with art by the great Jerome Opeña. It will be available in two formats: a 200-page deluxe hardcover, or as a prestige collector's set of three standalone editions. Both formats will feature the incredible design work of Sasha E Head, and will be printed at European dimensions to the high standard you've come to expect from us. We're so excited for this book because of what it represents: the culmination of all the universe-building we've done, and the launch point for a whole new era of stories. This volume marks a new beginning for this entire endeavor, and the perfect jumping on point for everyone looking to join us."

But their intentions are also to use Kickstarter to expand the 3W3M community on Substack and the 3W3M app as well.

"When we were planning this book/collection, we knew we wanted to do something special around it. As we've said before, this really marks the end of one phase of this project and the beginning of the next. So it made sense to do something that opened the doors up to more people and gave them an easy way to jump on. We were also looking for the right opportunity to make the books we'd already done more broadly available, and this lined up nicely with that. Plus, we just always wanted to do a Kickstarter. Looked like fun. But on top of all that, there was another motive: the idea is to offer everyone who backs us on Kickstarter a 6 month trial over here. The hope is this entices new people to try us out, who then decide to stick around and join the community."

