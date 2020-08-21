4-Page Preview Of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover #1

Yesterday, Donny Cates took to the ReedPOP Retailer Event to plug his upcoming Image Comics series Crossover with Geoff Shaw and Dee Cunniffe, telling the assembled retailers that it took three years to organise to get all the various creators to sign on regarding their own intellectual properties. And about a comic shop owner who dares to own such a shop in a world that is attacked by superheroes, but just doesn't care… and with a world of comic book retailers being central to the comic book, the first issue will be "No Risk" to retailers, fully returnable and plenty of retailer-exclusive variant covers as well.

He also took the time to point out to retailers that he was there, when some of his peers weren't, and was happy to take the gratitude of many comic book retailers for the success that his Venom and Thor comic books for Marvel have been having for comic stores as they burn through print run after print run. And despaired at Bleeding Cool calling him the "bad boy of comics" when he is just sitting there in his sweat pants. Bad boys always wear sweat pants, don't you know anything, Donny?

But he did know to show off some pages to retailers, which are also being previewed by Diamond Comics right now. So here is your first look at four lettered pages of Crossover, two-and-a-half months ahead of publication… could this be Image Comics' biggest hit of the year?

CROSSOVER #1 CVR A SHAW & STEWART

IMAGE COMICS

SEP200012

(W) Donny Cates (A) Dee Cunniffe (CA) Dave Stuart (A / CA) Geoff Shaw

The creative powerhouses behind the bestselling, critically acclaimed GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins, and REDNECK returns for the biggest launch of the year. Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. And now join us, in a world where reality is dead…and anything is possible… In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Out in November… and Scott Snyder provides the promo quote.