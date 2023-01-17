$40,000 Of Comics & Cards Stolen From Canadian Comic Store Wizard's Comics and Collectibles of Garneau, Edmonton, Canada was broken into yesterday morning.

Wizard's Comics and Collectibles of Garneau, Edmonton, Canada was broken into yesterday morning, with thousands of comics and collectibles stolen, including many items that were held on consignment.

CTV News reports that Dane McKay, Wizard's Comics and Collectibles owner told them that display cases in the store "were emptied by the thieves sometime between midnight and nine in the morning" and that there is a "preliminary estimate of at least $40,000 in comic books, Magic the Gathering and Pokemon cards." They quote Dane as saying "A lot of stuff was taken. Some of it wasn't even ours, which sucks. It hurts, wspecially when we have a full case of Magic and we don't really have anything else anymore so to fill that case is going to cost so much."

This comes less than a week after another theft of $80,000 at another Canadian comic book store. CaptCan Comics of Brantford, Ontario, were robbed on the 9th of January.

They quote Clint Nahayowski, an employee at Wizard's Comics and Collectibles, who had several items on consignment that were stolen in the robbery, including a signed copy of Saga #1. "Had some other books in there, some old Marvel books from the 60s and first Electra, which was a fairly important comic book and a couple hundred bucks each," Nahayowski said. "When you've got 10 or 20 in there, it adds up pretty quick."

Many stores offer a consignment service, where they will sell items on behalf of people, taking a percentage of the total price as and when it is sold, including in this case, employees of the store.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to contact the Edmonton Police Service. Any knowledge of the CaptCan robbery are asked to speak to the Brantford police in Ontario.