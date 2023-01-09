$80,000 Of Graded Comics Stolen From Canadian Comic Store
CaptCan Comics of Brantford, Ontario, in Canada, posted the sad news on social media earlier today that they had been the victims of a smash and grab.
CaptCan Comics of Brantford, Ontario, in Canada, posted the sad news on social media earlier today that they had been the victims of a smash and grab. They posted the news as well as what had been taken from their graded comics, in case anyone tries to sell you something like the following job lot.
"Alrighty, at about 12:45am this morning, someone took a saw to our front door and busted in, stealing $74,350 in Graded Comic Books inside of a 45 second shopping spree. No one was here, and we are all physically okay – we just need a new door! The outpouring of support so far has been overwhelming. Thank you all. See the below list of books with Serial #'s. The Police are working hard on this, and hopefully we can see these assholes brought to justice quickly. We are in Brantford, ON, Canada – about an hour from Toronto."
Heavy Hitters off the wall:
- Fantastic Four 1 2.5 CGC OW/W – 1346186001 – $24,000.00
- Fantastic Four 5 1.0 CGC C/OW – 2010226001 – $5,500.00
- Fantastic Four 5 2.5 CGC OW/W – 1120447002 – Stan Lee $13,500.00
- Fantastic Four 7 4.5 CGC OW/W – 4094286023 – $575.00
- Tomb of Dracula 10 5.0 CGC OW/W – 4046748007 – Mennen /J Inserts $2,250.00
- Silver Surfer 1 7.5 CGC OW/W – 2028428002 – $3,050.00
- Silver Surfer 4 8.0 CGC OW/W – 3698698004 – $2,600.00
- Silver Surfer 4 8.5 CGC OW/W – 2028428001 – $3,350.00
- Sgt Fury 1 1.5 CGC OW/W – 4080464016 – $800.00
- X-Men 6 8.5 CGC OW – 0604080006 – $2,500.00
- Amazing Spider-Man 2 0.5 CBCS SL/BR – 16-1DB95E3-002 – Stan Lee – $1,750.00
- Amazing Spider-Man 3 3.5 CGC C/OW – 1120447004 – Stan Lee – $6,750.00
- Amazing Spider-Man 4 4.0 CGC OW/W – 1120447005 – Stan Lee – $4,500.00
- Smaller Books from the bins:
- WildCATS 2 9.6 CGC WP 4047774001 Manufactured without Foil – $750.00
- House of Slaughter 4 9.8 CGC WP 4017865020 – $60.00
- House of Slaughter 7 9.8 CGC WP – $60.00
- Hulk 1 (2022) 9.8 CGC WP 2nd Print $60.00
- Hulk 1 (2022) 9.8 CGC WP 4017853005 2nd Print – $60.00
- I Am Batman 10 9.8 CGC WP 4084047010 – $60.00
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 0 9.6 CGC WP 2126941003 – $80.00
- Masters of the Universe 4 9.4 CGC WP 4047765016 Newsstand – $200.00
- Marvel Voices Legacy 1 9.8 CGC WP 4057870004 – $80.00
- Moon Knight 25 9.6 CGC WP 3784472008 – $360.00
- Moon Knight 29 9.6 CGC WP 3927471008 – $330.00
- Moon Knight 3 9.8 CGC WP 3975044011 2nd Print – $70.00
- Promethee 13:13 1 9.8 CGC WP 4110001023 – $60.00
- Punisher 219 9.8 CGC WP 4047765009 Phoenix – $150.00
- Radiant Black 10 9.8 CGC WP 3997783002 Blacklight – $60.00
- Refrigerator Full of Heads 1 9.8 CGC WP – $60.00
- Sandman 4 9.8 CGC WP 3997659004 – $425.00
- Spawn Scorched 1 9.8 CGC WP 4017853024 – $60.00
- Spawn 327 9.8 CGC WP – $60.00
- Spider Gwen Gwen-Verse 5 9.8 CGC WP – $60.00
- Star Wars Doctor Aphra 19 9.8 CGC WP Sprouse – $60.00
- Star Wars Darth Vader 24 9.8 CGC WP 4095657008 Zama – $60.00