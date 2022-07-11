42 Cosplay Photos From London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022

That was the London Film And Comic Con Summer 2022 that was, in London's Hammersmith Olympia, which ended with a cosplay masquerade, with some of the cosplay and cosplayers on display at the show, strutting their stuff. But not the Minions, as they were as banned as ever. We had a look at Friday's previously on Bleeding Cool, I sadly had to skip Saturday's version, so here is the final event of the entire show, the cosplay Masquerade from Sunday. We have a few musical performances and numbers, onstage fights and the occasional preening. The Halo cosplay soldier took weapon limitations to heart by sporting a banana rather than a handgun

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays