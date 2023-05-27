42 Cosplay Shots On A Sunny Day At MCM London Comic Con, Day Two This is Day Two of MCM London Comic Con and it is definitely the busy day of the show so far. Naturally, there is plenty of new cosplay to match!

The sun is still shining in London for the second day of MCM London Comic Con, and so are the cosplayers. Which is probably why I spent more time outside today than inside, when I wasn't trying to fix the coffee marking facilities in the Press/Creator room for Alan Davis. (I failed). This is Day Two of MCM London Comic Con (you can see the cosplay from Day One right here), and it is definitely the busy day of the show so far. Permission was sought from all cosplayers in the foreground of shots (and of the kids' parents), and that includes the ones who look like they were caught impromptu. There's one more day to go, if you are in the area, why not pop by on Sunday and do it yourself? And if you see me around, do say hi, lots if people do! Man, I love MCM London Comic Con. And I used to be such a snob!

I'll be at the show all weekend, if you see me say hi, and if you can make it, well, Sunday still has tickets!

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

