60 Cosplay Shots On A Sunny Day At MCM London Comic Con, Day One The sun is out in London, and so are the cosplayers. Both inside and outside the show. This is Day One of MCM London Comic Con.

The sun is shining in London, and so are the cosplayers. Both inside and outside the show. This is Day One of MCM London Comic Con, traditionally the quiet day and though it started off that way, it has rapidly ramped up with every hour. Permission was sought from all cosplayers in the foreground of shots, and that includes the women sitting on the stairs watching the cosplay crowds. Man, twenty years ago, I used to be so down on cosplay, but it was MCM that opened my blinkered eyes as I started talking to cosplayers and discovered they just enjoyed the same things I did, but expressed it in a different, equally valid fashion. Literally. I am so glad I decided to get out of the way o my enjoyment and joined in the celebration. And now, thanks to Bleeding Cool, you can do the same… though if you are in the area, why not pop by on the Saturday and Sunday and do it yourself?

I'll be at the show all weekend, if you see me say hi, and if you can make it, well, Saturday and Sunday still have tickets!

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

