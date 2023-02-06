4am Shower's Guy Kopsombut, Sells Squad Goals e-Sports Graphic Novel Guy Kopsombut, creator of 4am Shower, has a debut middle-grade graphic novel, Squad Goals, to be published from Andrew McMeels.

Guy Kopsombut, a self-taught Nashville-based artist and creator of the wholesome webcomic 4am Shower, and collection Everyday Smiles has a debut middle-grade graphic novel, Squad Goals. In which "11-year-old Ronin must juggle starting a new school, helping his parents launch their new Thai restaurant, and learn how to be the best e-sports player possible to help his team to victory."

Guy Kopsombut, has been drawing comics since high school and drew for his college newspaper, with a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering and a master's in Leadership and Organizational Performance. 4am Shower has been a daily attempt to remind people that there was still good in the world and to help them smile. He told Bored Panda "I wanted to do something to remind people that there was still good in the world and to help them smile. I asked myself what I could do on a daily basis to bring joy to the world and I remember drawing comics in school and how it helped them smile. I made a goal then to try to draw a comic each day and just help one person, any one person in the world, smile. I ended up drawing a comic each day for six and half years."

Erinn Pascal at Andrews McMeel has acquired world English rights to Squad Goals and it will be published in the summer of 2024. Guy Kopsombut's agent Kathleen Ortiz at KO Media Management handled the two-book deal while at New Leaf Literary & Media. New Leaf Literary & Media is a New York-based full-service management and representation firm. Last year, Kathleen Ortiz founded her own agency in 2022, after working in publishing and international licensing for over a decade, including roles as Director of Translation, Subsidiary Rights Manager and Literary Agent.

Andrews McMeel Publishing, formerly Andrews, McMeel and Parker and Andrews and McMeel, publishes books, calendars, and related toys and is a part of Andrews McMeel Universal, and is the general publisher of books of comic strips produced by Andrews McMeel Syndication including The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes and FoxTrot as well as collections for some comic strips published by other syndicates.