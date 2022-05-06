500 Years After The Claw Conqured The Earth- Equilibrium FCBD Preview

The Claw first appeared in Silver Streak Comics #1 in 1939, from Lev Gleason Publications, described as "a grotesque sorcerer bent on world conquest." Well, the new title Equilibrium asks what would have happened if he had gotten everything he wanted? Equilibrium is a new superheroic comic book title from Comic House, part of the new Lev Gleason revived publishing line, that is taking public domain characters and finding a new home for them. Though rather set in the past, it is five centuries hence. After The Claw won… The free preview is scheduled for Free Comic Book Day, and will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview of the preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link. 

FCBD 2022 EQUILIBRIUM Written by Keith Champagne, drawn by Scott Brian Woods, coloured by Mariano Morales
FCBD 2022 EQUILIBRIUM Written by Keith Champagne, drawn by Scott Brian Woods, coloured by Mariano Morales
FCBD 2022 EQUILIBRIUM Written by Keith Champagne, drawn by Scott Brian Woods, coloured by Mariano Morales
FCBD 2022 EQUILIBRIUM Written by Keith Champagne, drawn by Scott Brian Woods, coloured by Mariano Morales
FCBD 2022 EQUILIBRIUM Written by Keith Champagne, drawn by Scott Brian Woods, coloured by Mariano Morales
FCBD 2022 EQUILIBRIUM Written by Keith Champagne, drawn by Scott Brian Woods, coloured by Mariano Morales

Written by Keith Champagne, drawn by Scott Brian Woods, coloured by Mariano Morlaes
LEV GLEASON – COMIC HOUSE
JAN220026
One world under Claw! The world has survived threats from space and the advent of heroes but nothing like this! After the Claw successfully manipulated some of the most influential people to unwittingly shape earth in the Claw's vision, who will be left to oppose evil and save the future of humankind?
Exclusive Original Material
Rating: TEEN (+)In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

 

