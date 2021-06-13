A Bloody Blast from the Past in BRZRKR #3 [Preview]

BRZRKR #3 is in stores from BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and this preview gives us a glimpse at B's traumatic past. Check out the preview below and look for BRZRKR #3 in stores next week.
BRZRKR #3 (OF 12) CVR A GRAMPA (MR)
BOOM! STUDIOS
OCT200952
(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Gramp?
* The shocking history of B is revealed as Diana digs deeper into his memories.
* Meanwhile, the mysterious Caldwell makes his next move to take advantage of this information – and put his master plan into motion.
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99
