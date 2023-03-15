A Brian Bolland & Dave Gibbons Memoir Gallery at Comica Last Night Last night in London, Brian Bolland and Dave Gibbon were talking about their fifty-year friendship and both their new memoirs out this month.

Last night in London, while the Cartoon Museum was giving awards to Young Cartoonist Of The Year, a couple of old cartoonists on the other side of Soho at the Century Club, were holding court about two memoirs, looking back at their work and their lives. Brian Bolland and Dave Gibbons, talking to writer and critic Tim Pilcher, about their fifty-year friendship, after first meeting in a London comic book convention, also just down the road, in 1972. It's part of a series of events being hosted at the Century Club, Paul Gravett's Comica for 2023, and I'll be reporting on it at length, but for now, I thought you might like a gallery of pages from the two books than ran during their talk. And which I managed to snap most of afterwards…

by Dave Gibbons, Tim Pilcher

This comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the world's most famous comics creators, Dave Gibbons, spans his earliest years copying Superman and Batman comics as a kid, to co-creating the bestselling graphic novel of all-time, Watchmen, and beyond. Presented alphabetically, with informally written anecdotes that can be read from cover-to-cover or simply dipped into, Gibbons reveals unseen comics' pitches, life as the first Comics Laureate, and going from being a fanzine artist to infiltrating DC Comics in the 1970s. The book covers everything from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame. Gibbons also discusses, for the first time anywhere, the reasons why he and fellow Watchmen co-creator Alan Moore no longer speak. Packed with over 300 iconic, rarely seen, and unpublished art pieces and photographs, Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography not only entertains, but peels back the layers of a fascinating career in comics.

An epic and personal journey through the life and art of Brian Bolland. This book presents a visual journal of Brian Bolland's development as an artist, writer and observer of the world around him. Through the course of the 336 pages that this volume comprises, the artist takes us through his family history, his friendships, the comics he was reading, the bands he was listening to—in essence a potpourri of the many influences that shaped his development as one of the most outstanding artists of his generation.