Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, Batman #148, Zur-En-Arrh

A Death In The Family For Zur-En-Arrh (Batman #148 Spoilers)

Batman #148 out this Tuesday sees Bruce Wayne's Batman and Zur-En-Arrh's Failsafe go head to head. Only for a Robin to intervene...

Failsafe was the robot built by Bruce Wayne's backup personality, Zur-En-Arrh, to take down Batman if he ever went too far and killed someone. Failsafe was triggered by the supposed death of The Penguin at the hands of Batman, but that was just part of the Zur-En-Arrh long game that included Bruce Wayne's mentor Daniel Capito and fellow mentee, The Joker – all three of him. And now Zur-En-Arrh has extracted himself into the Failsafe robot to act independently and fulfil his mission of being the perfect Batman without the humanity. Built by Batman to be unstoppable, how can Batman defeat himself? And a version of himself who has been planning for this a very long time?

Batman #148 out this Tuesday gives us a clue, even as Bruce Wayne's Batman and Zur-En-Arrh's Failsafe go head to head. Because Jason Todd, the Red Hood, intervenes.

And he loses that Red Hood in a blow that is, for want of a better word, fatal.

The death of Jason Todd, again, this time at the hands of Zur-En-Arrh. And while Batman's back-up personality might be able to equivocate that away for the greater good…

..Failsafe has no concept of such. And this Batman, this Zur-En-Arrh, has found himself inside Failsafe. Will Zur-En-Arrh defeat himself? After all, he does have a Hall Of Justice to run for Amanda Waller…

Once Amanda Waller has done a deal with Police Commissioner Vandal Savage. Might she be able to find a way out for Zur-En-Arrh? At her command, that is? Batman #148 by Chip Zdarky and Jorge Jimenez is published on Tuesday,

BATMAN #148 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–FINALE It all comes down to this: Batman versus Batman! With Damian's life–and the future of Gotham–hanging in the balance, nothing can prepare either version of the Dark Knight for what's about to happen!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/04/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!