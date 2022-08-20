A First Look at Matteo Scalera's Batman One Bad Day Mister Freeze

We've had Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler and it was awesome. And have given all the other One Bad Day one-shots another bar to reach alongside the original Killing Joke. Well, here's a first look ahead at the black-and-whites for the upcoming Batman: One Bad Day: Mister Freeze, out in November – or you can wait till next year and pay twice the price to get it in hardcover.

Previously, Gerry Duggan wrote on Substack, "Back in 2014 Matteo Scalera and I were invited to collaborate with Scott Snyder on Batman 34, and if you haven't checked it out it's worth finding for Matteo & Lee Loughridge alone. Love telling one-and-done stories. And now I'm proud to announce that Matteo and I are reuniting for a second one-shot in Gotham. Batman: One Bad Day Mr. Freeze will arrive during the holidays and is meant to be the meanest, baddest, best Mr. Freeze tale ever told. We have some stiff competition, but that's our goal. This time we're joined by Dave Stewart, and what a hell of a team Matteo and Dave make. Buckle up, you're in for a hell of a ride."

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY MR FREEZE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MATTEO SCALERA

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Matteo Scalera

Going back to the Dark Knight's early days in Gotham City: Batman and Robin, Dick Grayson, face down the coldest winter Gotham City has ever seen. A winter so cold that Mr. Freeze, Victor Fries, no longer needs his containment suit to survive; he is in an element where he can thrive. Robin empathizes with Mr. Freeze, all Freeze wants to do is save his wife, Nora–but Batman warns Robin not to give his empathy to Victor Fries. He's a man who decided his own fate a long time ago and he deserves none of our warmth. And this winter… he will show his true wickedness and power. The powerhouse creative team of bestselling writer GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men, Deadpool, Arkham Manor) and MATTEO SCALERA (WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN, Black Science) brings you Mr. Freeze's most frigid story yet.

Retail:$7.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022