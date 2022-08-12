One Bad Price – $8 Batman Comics Are Ten Dollars More In Hardcover

DC Comics is to publish a series of one-shot takes on Batman: The Killing Joke, called Batman: One Bad Day, each focusing on a different member of Batman's Gotham rogue gallery. And priced at $7.99 each. Unless you want it in hardcover. Because, even though Batman: Mister Freeze: One Bad Day is being published in prestige format in November 2022, in May 2023 DC Comics will be publishing it again, in hardcover, for over twice the price, at $17.99. Check out the Amazon listing below…

Batman: One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze Hardcover – May 9, 2023 Save your sympathies, Batman and Robin! Years ago, Gotham City experienced a winter so icy that Mr. Freeze could live without his containment suit! Gerry Duggan and Matteo Scalera deliver a cold new take on Mr. Freeze in this incredible one-shot!

Will all the Batman: One Bad Day publications get the same hardcover treatment? Here are details of them all so far:

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY THE RIDDLER #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Mitch Gerads

The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics, spearheaded by today's top talent. We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/16/2022

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY TWO-FACE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

Two-Face has always been viewed as Batman's most tragic villain. If only Harvey Dent hadn't been scarred by acid, he could have continued his good work as D.A. in Gotham City and been Batman's greatest ally and friend…right? Or has Batman extended Harvey Dent too much grace in his multiple attempts at reform? He'll question himself as Harvey Dent is free once more, scarred but seemingly free of Two-Face's influence. But…when it's revealed Harvey Dent's father has been threatened to be murdered on his 88th birthday, will Two-Face be able to resist joining the party? From the bestselling creative team of Mariko Tamaki (Detective Comics, Crush & Lobo) and Javier Fernandez (Nightwing, King Spawn)!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 9/20/2022

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY PENGUIN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

The Penguin's criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen from underneath him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all of the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he'll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he's built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn't in the form of the Umbrella Man? A crime epic from the team behind the critically acclaimed Other History of the DC Universe, John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli–don't miss it!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 10/18/2022

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY MR, FREEZE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Scalera

Save your sympathies, Batman and Robin! Years ago, Gotham City experienced a winter so icy that Mr. Freeze could live without his containment suit! Gerry Duggan and Matteo Scalera deliver a cold new take on Mr. Freeze this November!"

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY CATWOMAN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) G Willow Wilson (A) Jamie McKelvie

A brooch Selina Kyle's mother once pawned for pennies is now part of a high-bid auction, and Catwoman will steal it back at any cost. The stakes are personal this December in G Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie's new one-shot! Weather's nice. Let's go on a heist. ONE BAD DAY: CATWOMAN, coming this December.

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY CLAYFACE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr

Clayface's dream was to be famous, but Gotham's stars don't always shine bright! Batman chases Basil Karlo to L.A. where Clayface is killing his way to fame. January 2023.

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY BANE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Josh Williamson (A) Howard Porter.

The man who broke the Bat! January 2023.

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY RA'S AL GHUL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Ivan Reis (A) Tom Taylor. March 2023