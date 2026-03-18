Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, CGD, chip zdarsky, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, red hulk

Comics Giveaway Day: What Does The Avengers: Armageddon Reset Mean?

A new look inside Avengers Armageddon/X-Men for Comics Giveaway Day from Marvel, in which General Ross is resetting reality

Article Summary Marvel's Comics Giveaway Day introduces Avengers: Armageddon/X-Men with big changes for Earth's Mightiest Heroes

General Ross uses a reality-reset weapon, repeating battles against heroes until he gets his desired outcome

Major Marvel factions clash over superpowers, with Avengers, Red Hulk's army, and PrimeWarrior all in the fight

Secrets from Doctor Doom's Latverian dungeons and the Supersoldier program fuel a global superhero conflict

Comics Giveaway Day is the version of Free Comic Book Day that Penguin Random House publishers ordered off of Temu. Same day, Saturday the 2nd of May, same idea, free comics given away, different trademark that PRH can now own, but doesn't actually have the word "free" in its name, one of the most powerful words in advertising, along with "sex", "now" and "chocolate". And Marvel is showing off a bit more of the ankle of their Avengers: Armageddon/X-Men giveaway comic, with variant cover reveals and a look inside the pages… Avengers: Armageddon is now confirmed as a five-issue event series by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, and promises that it will change the face of Earth's Mightiest Heroes this June. Now with variant covers by Kaare Andrews (foil) and Jerome Opeña (foil-less). But what does the "Reset" mean???

Okay, so what do we have here? General Ross has Hulked up the US Army to fight the Avengers. But when Tony Stark burns him, he somehow resets reality and fights again, winning and killing Spider-Man. Only for Reed Richards to beat him – and reset again. Is this a weapon that General Ross got from Doctor Doom's dungeons? A way to keep resetting reality until it goes the way he wants? And then we have a Maestro version of General Ross Red Hulk, who has imprisoned an aged Captain America. That doesn't get a reset…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 – 75960621563800111

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Foil Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS – 75960621563800121

Variant Cover by JEROME OPEÑA – 75960621563800117

On Sale 6/3

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped…but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation. Delivered by the event's creative team, the can't-miss story offers a terrifying glimpse at the cost of Marvel's heroes' explosive war with Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, A.K.A. Red Hulk! The stage for AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON is being set in Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's hit run of Captain America and the recently launched Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon limited series by Zdarsky and Luca Maresca. The saga kicks off in Latveria where following One World Under Doom and the current arc of Captain America, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross claims Doom's homeland for himself, igniting a global conflict. When the Avengers assemble against him, explosive escalations will force them to unleash a power that changes how the world views their mightiest heroes forever. It's a watershed moment in Avengers history that leads directly into a new era of the title launching later this year.

And some previous looks…

From what we have gleaned, Armageddon appears to be a global political fight to control the new emerging superpowers on the planet, whether those created by what Doctor Doom left behind in his Latverian dungeons, the use of the Ultimate Origin Boxes brought here by Miles Morales for safekeeping, and attempts to restart the Captain America Supersoldier programme, with the Red Hulk and the US Army, Hydra and the other factions vying for power in Latveria, and the private firm PrimeWarrior involved in it all. While the Avengers and Captain America seem poised to go up against the US Government itself. But is Doctor Doom back, nicely in time for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie?

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