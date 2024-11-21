Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: alex toth, herculoids

A First Look Inside Herculoids #1 by Tom Sniegoski & Craig Rousseau

We have a first look inside the new Herculoids comic book by Tom Sniegoski and Craig Rousseau, coming out from Dynamite in February 2025.

THE HERCULOIDS #1

In Stores February 19, 2024

Writer: Tom Sniegoski

Artist: Craig Rousseau

Covers by: Francesco Mattina, Joseph Michael Linsner, Bjorn Barends, Felipe Massafera, Mike Mignola, Craig Rousseau Development Art, Rousseau Pastel Art

"Building on the success of the critically acclaimed and bestselling Space Ghost series, Dynamite Entertainment is proud to bring another beloved Hanna-Barbera classic to readers this February — The Herculoids! Hidden in the furthest reaches of space, the planet of Amzot is legendary for its fabled riches — and for the terrible fates that befall anybody who seeks to exploit them… Those who survive their encounters tell blood-chilling tales of horrific, imposing monsters that guard the mysterious world — yet the lure of its abundant resources is too great to resist. Raiders and pirates continue to come from across the galaxy, and there is only one force strong enough to stop their constant attacks — The Herculoids! But as strong as these defenders are, a recent battle may have pushed Amzot to its limits — and awakened a sleeping darkness within the planet itself! Written by TOM SNIEGOSKI (Vampirella, Hellboy) and drawn by CRAIG ROUSSEAU (Batman Beyond, Gotham Adventures), The Herculoids #1 features a wealth of covers from some of the galaxy's most talented artists, including FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and the legendary creator of Hellboy, MIKE MIGNOLA!"

"The Herculoids is a unique mix of science fiction and fantasy, featuring a "space barbarian" family of father Zandor, mother Tara, and son Dorno alongside their eponymous giant pet Herculoids. These include Zok, a giant dragon able to shoot lasers; the rhinoceros Tundro; an ape formed of rocks named Igoo; and last but not least the shape-shifting Gloop and Gleep. Together this ragtag team fights off robots, evil scientists, and a stream of other foes who threaten their planet and way of life. The classic Hanna-Barbera show spotlights the boundless creative vision and unique character designs of legendary animation and comics artist Alex Toth."

