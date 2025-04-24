Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, Gargoyles

Fantastic Four/Gargoyles Crossover from Marvel, Disney & Dynamite

Fantastic Four/Gargoyles Crossover from Marvel, Disney and Dynamite for October 2025, preview released in May

Article Summary Discover the thrilling Fantastic Four/Gargoyles crossover coming in October 2025 from Marvel, Disney, and Dynamite.

Preview the crossover in Dynamite's Gargoyles: Demona #0 on Free Comic Book Day, May 3, 2025.

Join key members of the Manhattan Clan as they explore the Baxter Building and face foes like Annihilus.

Witness the collaboration of Greg Weisman and original creators for this epic clan and family tale.

Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment, Disney and Marvel Comics, we are going to get a Fantastic Four/Gargoyles crossover in October 2025, featuring Marvel's first family following the new movie, and the Gargoyles from Saturday morning., with a comic book written by Gargoyles' creator Greg Weisman, and the original Marvel Comics Gaorgoyles era creators, artist George Kambadais, and letterer Jeff Eckleberry.

The crossover will also be previewed in Dynamite's Gargoyles: Demona #0 Free Comic Book Day comic, out on the 3rd of May. This marks the first time that Dynamite's Disney license has opened up Marvel properties to them, and one may suspect more are to come. Vampirella/Morbius? Red Sonja/Elektra?

"Gargoyles: Demona #0. The Free Comic Book Day release, out May 3, the first Saturday of the month, primarily kicks off the next exciting chapter of the core Gargoyles saga. Franchise creator and longtime chronicler Greg Weisman is joined by original series co-producer Frank Paur for a centuries-spanning look at the hero-turned-villainess' life — including never before revealed family members and pivotal moments. The full series will follow the FCBD release. Tucked in the back of this release that is completely free to readers is a shocking sneak peek for one of the next Gargoyles tales, an unexpected crossover for the ages! The original Dynamite era Gargoyles creative team of writer Greg Weisman, artist George Kambadais, and letterer Jeff Eckleberry reunite for this epic tale." "Key members of the Manhattan Clan, including Goliath, Elisa Maza, Brooklyn, Katana and Nashville have been invited on a tour of one of the most impressive and technologically advanced buildings in their adopted home of New York City — the Baxter Building. Everything goes awry when a fearsome cast of foes from both mythos cross paths, including Coldsteel, the Gargoyle aka Yuri Topolov, and the deadly Annihilus. Fans will get to enjoy Franklin and Valeria bonding with Gnash, at least until everything gets out of control. Then both families — including Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, the Human Torch, Broadway and Angela — will have to team up, split into teams, and save the day across Manhattan, the Negative Zone, and beyond."

"This is a tale of clan and family," said writer Greg Weisman. "And it's a thrill to get this opportunity to bring the first family of the Marvel Universe together with the Manhattan Clan. It feels right!" Featuring covers by Lucio Parrillo, Mark Bagley, Amanda Conner, and more.

