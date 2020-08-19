A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night in Behemoth November 2020 Solicits

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is a 2014 American vampire western film directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, tagged as "The first Iranian vampire Western". Set in "the Iranian ghost-town Bad City" depicting the doings of "a lonesome vampire", the director Amirpour has adapted the movie to comic books, drawn by Michael DeWeese and Patrick Brosseau, and being published by Behemoth Comics in November 2020. Here is the solicitation, alongside everything else Behemoth is putting out that month.

A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT #1

Author(s): Ana Lily Amirpour

Artist(s): Michael DeWeese (A), Patrick Brosseau (L)

Cover Artist(s): Michael DeWeese

NOVEMBER 18th / 32 PAGES / B&W / M / $3.99

Written by the Director of the 96% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes film of the same name, strange things are afoot in Bad City. The Iranian ghost town, home to prostitutes, junkies, pimps and other sordid souls, is a bastion of depravity and hopelessness where a lonely vampire, The Girl, stalks the town's most unsavory inhabitants.

A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT #1 (Incentive)

Author(s): Ana Lily Amirpour

Artist(s): Michael DeWeese (A), Patrick Brosseau (L)

Cover Artist(s): Michael DeWeese

NOVEMBER 18th / 32 PAGES / B&W / M / $3.99

Order 5 and get 1 of this cover including art from series artist Michael DeWeese.

A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT #1 (Limited)

Author(s): Ana Lily Amirpour

Artist(s): Michael DeWeese (A), Patrick Brosseau (L)

Cover Artist(s): Niko Walter

NOVEMBER 18th / 32 PAGES / B&W / M / $3.99

Limited to just 500 copies, this cover includes art from artist, Niko Walter (Captain America, G.I. Joe, Gasolina).

NECROMORFUS #2

WRITER: Gabriel Arrais

ARTIST: Abel

COVER: Abel

OCTOBER 11th / 32 PAGES / B&W / M / $3.99

Continuing the series from Harley Quinn artist, Abel! "It is cursed to disturb my remains." After Douglas ignores this warning at the grave of a famous poet and desecrates his bones, something goes terribly wrong. The poet starts to take control of Necromorfus' body and Douglas must enlist the help of another disembodied poet.

HOTLINE MIAMI: WILDLIFE #3

Author(s): Federico Chemello & Maurizio Furini

Artist(s): Ludovica Ceregatti (A), Giorgia Lanza (C), Riccardo Gamba (L)

Cover Artist(s): Ludovica Ceregatti

NOVEMBER 4th / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Continuing the monthly comic series based in the multi-million unit selling indie video game franchise, Hotline Miami! This issue diverges from Chris' storyline as we get to know another masked killer, the guy behind the raven mask.

THE OSIRIS PATH VOL. 1

Author(s): Christian Moran, Corey Kalman, Brockton McKinney

Artist(s): Walt Barna (A), Daniel Arruda Massa (L)

Cover Artist(s): Justin Greenwood (A), Brad Simpson (C)

NOVEMBER 25th / 84 PAGES / FC / M / $12.99

An archaeologist is recruited to join a covert, military space program where he and his team must face a black magic cult that will stop at nothing to prevent the crew from deciphering the meaning of The Osiris Path.

The Osiris Path is like Indiana Jones in space!