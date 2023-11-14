Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: christopher priest, lex luthor, lois lane, Superman Lost

A Greater Loss In Superman Lost #8 (Spoilers)

Superman Lost #8 confirms the title refers to a lot more that geographic or mental loss.. Supeman is going to lose everything and everyone

Article Summary Superman Lost #8 marks a profound loss for Superman beyond the physical realm.

Issue #9 teases a struggling Superman as Lois's condition worsens dramatically.

The series finale in Superman Lost #10 promises an intense climax with high stakes.

Superman Lost by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz is a series published by DC Comics that has a story of Superman spending two decades away from Earth trying to get home, and when he does, mere minutes have passed. The new life he found out amongst the stars, combined with the increased isolation he is feeling about the Earth he returned to, has made this a next-level take on Superman's life to rival the likes of Red Son and Dark Knight. Superman moved on, but no one else had anything to move on from. With Lois Lane getting cancer from Lex Luthor to try and snap Superman out of it. The same Lois Lane who once threw herself out of a window to get Superman's attention and reveal his secret identity as Clark Kent. The title of this comic is Superman Lost. The loss is a lot more that geographic or mental… Supeman is going to lose everything else.

And that's one way to find out. Lenvatinib is a targeted cancer drug, treatment for a number of different cancer types. Is this more shocking for Clark Kent… or it what he discovers checking her call log?

Issue #9's solicitation tells us that "Clark grapples with the idea of losing Lois for good. As her sickness rapidly escalates, Lex Luthor watches from the wings, waiting for the Man of Steel to crack under the pressure…" Do you think he might?

SUPERMAN LOST #8 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

Superman experiences a breakthrough on his path to recovery with the help of Supergirl, as the Els bond over being survivors living with the guilt of leaving behind doomed planets. Meanwhile, Lois attempts to outsmart Lex Luthor to save herself and Clark! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

SUPERMAN LOST #9 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

As a Green Lantern from Superman's past creates chaos in the present, Clark grapples with the idea of losing Lois for good. As her sickness rapidly escalates, Lex Luthor watches from the wings, waiting for the Man of Steel to crack under the pressure. Could karma be coming for the richest man in Metropolis? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023 SUPERMAN LOST #10 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan

WHAT IS THE PRICE OF ONE MAN'S SOUL? Having finally regained everything he lost, will Superman risk it all again to save his second adopted world from an unhinged Green Lantern? This critically acclaimed series concludes in a blockbuster finale! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/9/2024

