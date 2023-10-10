Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: christopher priest, lex luthor, lois lane, Superman Lost

Lex Luthor Gives Lois Lane Cancer To Help Out Superman? (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Superman Lost #7 by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz, a quite incredible Superman comic that sees the story of Superman spending two decades away from Earth trying to get home, and when he does mere, minutes have passed. The new life he found, out amongst the stars, combined with the increased isolation he is feeling about the Earth he returned to, has made this a fascinating take on Superman's life. Superman moved on, but no one else had anything to move on from.

So Lois Lane is trying to snap Superman back into the Clark Kent he used to be. This is the same Lois Lane who once threw herself out of a window to get Superman's attention. And in today's Superman Lost, seems to be doing the same again, courtesy of Lex Luthor.

Oh yes, woke cancer while we are at it? Does it work? I mean…

…not entirely, it seems. But Superman, it seems, has other concerns….

Superman Lost #7 is published today by DC Comics. Issue #9 solicitation tells us that "Clark grapples with the idea of losing Lois for good. As her sickness rapidly escalates, Lex Luthor watches from the wings, waiting for the Man of Steel to crack under the pressure…"

