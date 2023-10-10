Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , , ,

Lex Luthor Gives Lois Lane Cancer To Help Out Superman? (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Superman Lost #7 by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz, a quite incredible Superman comic...

Today sees the publication of Superman Lost #7 by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz, a quite incredible Superman comic that sees the story of Superman spending two decades away from Earth trying to get home, and when he does mere, minutes have passed. The new life he found, out amongst the stars, combined with the increased isolation he is feeling about the Earth he returned to, has made this a fascinating take on Superman's life. Superman moved on, but no one else had anything to move on from.

So Lois Lane is trying to snap Superman back into the Clark Kent he used to be. This is the same Lois Lane who once threw herself out of a window to get Superman's attention. And in today's Superman Lost, seems to be doing the same again, courtesy of Lex Luthor.

Oh yes, woke cancer while we are at it? Does it work? I mean…

…not entirely, it seems. But Superman, it seems, has other concerns….

Superman Lost #7 is published today by DC Comics. Issue #9 solicitation tells us that "Clark grapples with the idea of losing Lois for good. As her sickness rapidly escalates, Lex Luthor watches from the wings, waiting for the Man of Steel to crack under the pressure…"

SUPERMAN LOST #7 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ
(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz
Superman is confronted with the specter of his own possible future when his way home is blocked by an alternate version of himself. Meanwhile, Lois employs the nuclear option to help Clark out of his malaise by making a deal with the devil–Lex Luthor!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023

SUPERMAN LOST #8 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ
(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz
Superman experiences a breakthrough on his path to recovery with the help of Supergirl, as the Els bond over being survivors living with the guilt of leaving behind doomed planets. Meanwhile, Lois attempts to outsmart Lex Luthor to save herself and Clark! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

SUPERMAN LOST #9 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ
(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz
As a Green Lantern from Superman's past creates chaos in the present, Clark grapples with the idea of losing Lois for good. As her sickness rapidly escalates, Lex Luthor watches from the wings, waiting for the Man of Steel to crack under the pressure. Could karma be coming for the richest man in Metropolis? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

