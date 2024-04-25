Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: michael bay, Post Malone

Post Malone & Michael Bay Create New Graphic Novel With Vault Comics

Post Malone, Michael Bay and Brad Fuller are creating a new story for an unnamed graphic novel for 2025 from Vault Comics.

Post Malone, Michael Bay and Brad Fuller are creating a new story for an unnamed graphic novel for 2025, intended to also pivot into a film adaptation in the future.

Austin Richard Post, or Post Malone, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and guitarist, whose song Sunflower was such a hit on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Michael Bay makes films about big robots hitting each other very hard. Brad Fuller is the producer on the Purge and TMNT films as well as co-owner of Platinum Dunes producing company with Michael Bay. Vault Comics is a comic book publisher founded in 2016 by brothers Damian and Adrian Wassel, and their cousin Nathan Gooden, known for titles such as Vagrant Queen, Reactor, Wasted Space, Barbaric and more. I had recently been curious as to why Vault Comics were publishing so few comics now, maybe they were saving themselves up.

Deadline reports that the project is intended to be an all-new IP universe based on an original story by Post Malone set in medieval Europe, where "the only thing standing in the way of the horde of demons infesting the continent is a mysterious armored 18-wheeler seemingly sent back from the heavens." Which has echoes of Grunts, does it not? It is also intended to blend elements of road thrillers like Mad Max: Fury Road, and demonic horror like Evil Dead. Which does sound a bit ChatGPT. "I'm so pumped to share this badass story with the world, and I couldn't ask for better partners than Michael Bay and Vault to help bring this story to life" says Malone. No news who is actually going to draw the thing though. Whisch, I confess, is usually where I would start.

"This is the kind of project you dream about," said Vault CEO Damian Wassel. "We get to work with an exceptional artist at the top of his game to build a completely original story from the ground up. We have an iconic director helping to guide the creative development. We're going to bring the world a mind-blowing graphic novel, and that's just the beginning."

"I love working with talented people, and Post Malone is incredibly gifted," says Michael Bay. "I am excited to work with him on such an intriguing idea, and when you add Vault to the mix, it raises the bar to another level. This new IP is just what the graphic world needs right now."

How did this deal all come about? Well, Post Malone, Platinum Dunes and Vault Comics are all represented by UTA. Sometimes it's not what you know, or who you know, but who you are repped by.

