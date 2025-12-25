Posted in: Comics | Tagged: christmas carol, Dave Gibbons, evangeline lilly, forbidden planet

A Hard Agree Christmas Carol 2025 With Dave Gibbons & Evangeline Lilly

The Hard Agree podcast team announce the return of their annual Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol charity podcast, in support of ComicBooks for Kids! A Hard Agree Christmas Carol is the Christmas 2025 edition of Hard Agree's annual yuletide charity podcast, featuring Forbidden Planet TV host Andrew Sumner and an all-star line-up from comics, movies, TV & theatre performing Charles Dickens' live recitation of A Christmas Carol in support of ComicBooks for Kids. Joining Sumner on the podcast are legendary fantasy author Michael Moorcock; BBC presenter & wine expert Olly Smith (BBC's Saturday Kitchen, Olly Smith's Home Cocktail Bible); author, actor & MCU star Evangeline Lilly (Lost, The Hobbit, Ant-Man and The Wasp); comic book legend Dave Gibbons (Watchmen, Kingsman, The Originals); West End theatre star Julie Stark (Company, Chess, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You); comics editor & creator David Leach (Psycho Gran, David Leach Conquers the Universe), designer & comics creator Kelly Yates (Amber Atoms, MonstHer, Doctor Who) and marketing guru & ComicBooks for Kids UK director Will O'Mullane (Titan Comics). The annual Hard Agree Yuletide Players cartoon was donated by Kelly Yates.

Sumner commented: "ComicBooks for Kids is a wonderful charity founded by Mark Weiss that does amazing work getting comic books into the hands of children in long-term hospital care on both sides of the Atlantic. Myself and my co-producers Kenric Regan and John Horsley have always admired Dickens' timeless seasonal message of empathy & civic responsibility, and thought 'what better way to underline & amplify ComicBooks for Kids' mission than to return to the words of Charles Dickens himself, the great believer in human society pulling together?' Please visit their website CB4K.org, please check them out and please do what you can to help." A Hard Agree Christmas Carol is live now, available at the Forbidden Planet TV channel on YouTube.

