A High Republic Star Wars Wedding From Daniel José Older in December

A High Republic Star Wars Wedding from Daniel José Older, Harvey Tolibao, Toni Bruno, Nick Brokenshire,in December from Dark Horse Comics

Article Summary Experience the union of Lula and Zeen amidst the war on Eriadu in The High Republic Adventures Phase III comic.

Join the celebrated team: writer Daniel José Older, artists Tolibao, Bruno, Brokenshire, and colorist Atiyeh.

Covers by Cheriielle, 5healthMONO, and Priscilla Bampoh adorn this thrilling Star Wars wedding special.

Release on December 18, 2024, as part of Dark Horse Comics' November solicits; priced at $5.99.

One of the original architects of Star Wars: The High Republic, writer Daniel José Older is joined by artists Harvey Tolibao, Toni Bruno, Nick Brokenshire, and more, with colourist Michael Atiyeh and lettering studio Comicraft. As Lula and Zeen celebrate their nuptials while the battle of Eriadu looms in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III – The Wedding Spectacular One Shot from Dark Horse Comics in December. Covers by Cherriielle, 5healthMONO and Priscilla Bampoh.

"The time has finally come to gather the resistance forces on Eriadu to witness Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala, the young freedom fighters championing the fight against the Nihil, join hands in marriage. Friends and family throughout the galaxy will be joining in the celebration of light, life and love. But just in case, the dress code does include holstered weapons, as war could break out at any moment!"

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III – The Wedding Spectacular One Shot will be published on the 18th of December, 2024 for $5.99, and part of Dark Horse Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations dropping tomorrow.

Star Wars: The High Republic is a multimedia project, including hames, books and comic books, consisting of various stories from the Star Wars franchise set during the "High Republic" era, which spans 500 to 100 years before the Skywalker Saga and is set hundreds of years after the fall of the Old Republic. It beings with The Great Disaster, and "space Vikings" known as the Nihil and the subsequent intervention of the Jedi. The series is divided into three phases. The first, Light of the Jedi, ran from January 2021 to February 2022. The second phase, Quest of the Jedi, started in October 2022. And the third phase, Trials of the Jedi, began in November 2023 with the release of George Mann's novel The Eye of Darkness.

