A King's Vengeance & Cult Of Ikaris in Scout's December 2021 Solicits

Scout Comics launch two new titles in December, A King's Vengeance #1 by Peter Ricq and Davilla LeBlanc, and Cult Of Ikaris #1 by Jenna Lyn Wright and Karl Slominski. As well as everything else Scout Comics has lined up in their December 2021 solicits and solicitations, below.

A KINGS VENGEANCE #1

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211710

(W) Peter Ricq, Davilla LeBlanc (A / CA) Peter Ricq

A vexed warrior who was once a loving father and husband is brought back to life 25 years later and proceeds to avenge himself on the demons responsible. From the creator of the hit Scout series Once Our Land, get this awesome new first issue!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CULT OF IKARUS #1 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211712

(W) Jenna Lyn Wright (A) Karl Slominski

Tossed out by her foster family after one-too-many rides home in the back of a cop car, Hunter packs up and sets out on a mission to find out who she is. A mysterious book – her only link to her parents – leads her to discover a covert world of magic and danger running parallel to our own. One punk rock show, two whiskeys, and three vicious vampire assassins later, Hunter's on the run from the ancient, deadly Cult of Ikarus. Hunter came looking for answers. What will become of her once she gets them?

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

COUNT DRACO KNUCKLEDUSTER LEGENDARY ED

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211711

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Peter Goral (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

BLACK CARAVAN IMPRINT: The Curse of the Cryptocrystalline Stone continues in 2021! Follow the Cosmic Ghoul Warrior and young psychic Acele Aerglo as they embark on the next chapter of an adventure that will take them from the vastness of The Void to the depths of an aquatic moon crawling with fantastic creatures! This action-packed tale of sinister celestial sorcery continues, this time told from behind the mask of the mysterious and malevolent Count Draco Knuckleduster and his Cybernetic Chrononautical Exosuit! Can the curse be broken in time… or is it already too late? This new Legendary Edition format measures 11" x 17" and features raw art pages and dialog.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 19.99

DANCING WITH DRAGON #3 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211713

(W) Rob MacKinnon (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

Despite a ruse by the FBI to get incriminating evidence from Blythe, Connor has become a rising star in the San Francisco money-laundering scene and the cash is pouring in! However, the young Irish couple's luck may take a turn for the worse as Connor falls victim to the conniving machinations of his beautiful business contact with the Triads. Their American dream may soon become a nightmare as they continue dancing with the dragon!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY #4 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211714

(W) Rich Woodall (A / CA) Mark Welser

BLACK CARAVAN IMPRINT: Nick, Thor, and Hercules are in the heart of the Lava Queen's Murder Factory! Things are starting to look pretty bad for our heroes when a mysterious stranger shows up in a hellish Z-28… friend or foe, it doesn't really matter, she drives a kick-ass car! Loaded with wanton destruction and mayhem, the Gods of Brutality wrap up their first adventure and prepare you for what's to come!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES #2 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211715

(W) Karl Kesel (CA) Karl Kesel (A / CA) David Hahn

Part 2 of the improbable origin of Impossible Jones! Imp puts her new found powers to good use-getting payback on the gang who abandoned and betrayed her!But she's about to find out revenge is a knife that cuts both ways! Perpetual pandemonium presented by Karl Kesel (Harley Quinn) and David Hahn (Batman '66). Plus: What is truth? What is conspiracy? That's the big question!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LOCUST TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211716

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

Most of humanity has fallen victim to a horrendous plague that has turned them into giant insects. The others, the uninfected, struggle against the locusts in a fight for their lives. In the midst of the "Great Transformation," a fisherman named Max and his elderly mother try to escape from an infected and decimated New York City. The locusts are only be the first of many terrible dangers. Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 14.99

MALL TP NEW PTG

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211717

(W) Don Handfield, James Haick (A) Rafael Loureiro

Suburban Florida, 1985. The Quarterback, the Princess and the Geek all find out they're related when their real father, a low-level Florida crime boss, dies at the hands of the mafia and leaves them each a store inside the local mall. The catch is, the stores are fronts for the mob, and the teens must decide whether to break bad or try to go legit, all while trying to navigate all the high stakes John Hughes type high school drama of the 1980s. Finding a date for the prom is one thing, but doing it with the Columbian drug cartel out to kill you is another!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 19.99

MURDER HOBO CHAOTIC NEUTRAL #4 (OF 4) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211718

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Jarrett Melendez (A) Steve Lavigne (A / CA) Ryan Browne

Lord Froth's sinister plan is set in motion when he brings a thief, psycho, pyromaniac, nymphomaniac, and a drakard together for the first and perhaps the last time. It's a meeting of the ages and the Lands of High Adventure will never be the same. Don't miss out on this climactic final issue!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NIGHT OF CADILLACS #2 (OF 2) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211719

(W) Jake Hearns, Jeff Marsick (A) Kirk Manley (CA) Rob Prior

Our heroes Stiv and Hope flee supernatural gangs commanded by the sinister godfather Papa Duke. Hungry for blood and revenge, the vicious gangs (The Tall Jacks, Kill-Town, Chamberlains, Lipstick Cliqa, and the Stitches) close in on Stiv and Hope. With time running out, badly outnumbered, and their backs against the wall, Stiv desperately fights back alongside Hope who discovers she has deep and dark personal secrets and powers she never knew she had.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

REDSHIFT #6 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211721

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Brent David McKee (CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

"Warning to all citizens: News related to any Voyagers returning to Mars having successfully completed the mission to find a New Home Planet will be investigated and insurrectionists pushing these false narratives will be prosecuted by the full extent of the law." – Ministry of Justice. The exciting first story arc wraps up here!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SAM & HIS TALKING GUN TP

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211722

(W) Drew Ferguson (A) Lee Ferguson

Sam stands in a room full of bodies, blood, and broken things. There is only one thing on his mind, there is only one thing that matters – Colt. His brother, by choice, not blood. Colt, the one who put a bullet through the only other person Sam cared about. The one who broke Sam's mind… and left the shattered pieces in a locked room.

But now, Sam is back. He has his talking Gun. And no matter the cost, no matter the consequence – Colt has to pay.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 14.99

WE DONT KILL SPIDERS #3 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211723

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

BLACK CARAVAN IMPRINT: Horrified by what has transpired in the village, Bjorn and the Jarl's men continue to search for the serial killer who is still on the loose. The time has come for Revna to meet the Queen of Shadows in her domain and confront the malevolent entity pulling the strings behind this series of murders.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RECOUNT #1 3RD PTG

SCOUT COMICS

OCT211720

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Gabriel Ibarra Nunez

After the assassination of the U.S. President, the conspirators turn their sights on all who helped him get into power. By this, they mean to kill everyone who helped him ascend to the presidency – including the ordinary citizens who elected him – essentially plunging the entire country into civil war. Meanwhile, the vice president, one of the few survivors of the executive branch, struggles to prevent the nation from descending into chaos.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SCOOT FRONTIERS #2

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

OCT211724

(W) Various (A) Various

SCOOT IMPRINT: All-ages fun blasts off in Scoot Frontiers as we explore space with an intergalactic cast in all-new comic book adventures with puzzles, coloring pages, activities, short stories, poetry, and more! Featuring Misfitz Clubhouse, Wild Bull and Chipper, Byron, Bandit, Supercats, Soulstream, Little Guardians, The Ninja Scouts, Action Tank, Space Cadet, and the world premiere of Juniper! Scoot also invites young creators to participate with a chance that their work may be a part of future issues!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 9.99

SPACE CADET #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

OCT211725

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Stefano Cardoselli

SCOOT IMPRINT: A child with big dreams of going to the Moon someday. One magical night, the youngster wakes up on the lunar surface! A friendly astronaut gives a tour of Earth's solitary satellite and teaches the importance of working hard to achieve your dreams.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

STANLEY THE SNOWMAN TP

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

OCT211726

(W) Austin Janowsky (A / CA) Juan Pablo Montenegro Marcial

SCOOT IMPRINT: The Nonstop trade paperback is here just in time for Christmas! Jenny Rose is a bit of a loner. She's not into dolls, the latest cell phones or the coolest games. She loves spending time with her family and learning about their traditions from her grandfather. He teaches her a secret ritual that only one family member in a generation can do, bringing Stanley the Snowman to life! Stanley is a magical snowman, the embodiment of the holiday spirit and their family traditions. When Jenny's parents reveal a holiday surprise of their own it snowballs into an unexpected adventure! Stanley is determined to save the day in a Christmas tale everyone in the family will enjoy.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 12.99

UNIKORN GN

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

OCT211727

(W) Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin (A) Rafael Loureiro

Young Mae lost her mother in a tragic accident a few years back, though her mother's body was never recovered from the raging river into which their car crashed. Mae is devastated because her father must sell off his wife's farm, along with her wild stallion Percy, who seems dangerous to anyone who comes near him. However, when Mae realizes that Percy is really a unicorn with amazing powers, she teams with a group of her young friends to save the creature from an age old billionaire who sustains his life through unicorn blood -and who is now determined to get Percy in his clutches. But unless Mae can find Percy's missing unicorn horn, and restore the full extent of his magical powers, it appears that he is doomed – unless Mae can pull off a last-minute miracle to save Percy from a terrible fate.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 19.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits