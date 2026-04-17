Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Clayface, gotham, Jude Ellison S. Doyle

A Look At Clayface's Own Series From DC In July 2026 by horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and artist Fran Galán

DC has announced Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, a new Batman universe noir horror comic book miniseries starring Basil Karlo, also known as Clayface. The six-issue series Clayface: Celebrity Dirt by horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle, artist Fran Galán, colourist Patricio Delpeche, and letterer Tom Napolitano sees Clayface as he escapes Arkham Towers, ready to stage his comeback, only to discover that someone else has stolen his name, his face, and his long-lost stardom…

"…for a story that balances body horror, the studio spotlight, and Gotham City noir. Galán's expressive and unsettling artwork brings Clayface's shape-shifting terror to life, while Doyle explores the fractured psychology of a villain who can become anyone but still struggles to face himself. Clayface: Celebrity Dirt blends psychological suspense, body horror, and dark satire into a story only Basil Karlo could star in…a cinematic nightmare where neon fame curdles even the most carefully sculpted façade.

"This new DC comic book series explores the duality at the heart of Clayface—the billboard-sized glamour Basil Karlo still craves and the grotesquerie he can never escape. Galán brings that contrast to life with bold visuals that swing between Hollywood sheen and theatrical horror, grounding the story in noir shadows while pushing Clayface's powers into visceral, unsettling territory.

"Clayface: Celebrity Dirt digs into the legacy of the Clayfaces and the long shadow Basil Karlo has cast over the DC universe. As Basil confronts a doppelgänger who has achieved everything he ever wanted, the series examines fame, self-reinvention, and the price of trying to control the way the world sees you. Doyle and Galán pull the story between spotlight-bright glamour and sewer-slick horror, revealing the toll of transformation and the danger of chasing the version of yourself you wish you were.

"Basil Karlo is one of the most beautifully flawed and human characters in the Batman universe," said Doyle. "He can become anybody he wants, but he can never escape himself; he looks perfect when the cameras are on him, but he's a disintegrating mess behind the scenes."

"When Basil Karlo breaks out of Arkham, he's ready to reclaim the Hollywood crown he lost years ago. But the world he returns to is stranger than ever: a creeping new plague is twisting ordinary citizens into clay-warped reflections of his own nightmares, and a charismatic body double has taken over Basil's life, becoming a bigger movie star than the real Basil ever was. As a disturbing pattern begins to emerge around this new celebrity, Basil must confront the darkest parts of his past and trace both mysteries to their source. His search leads him deep into the history of the Clayface family and face-to-face with one of its most dangerously unstable members. Anchored in noir atmosphere, Clayface: Celebrity Dirt draws inspiration from psychological horror, body-horror cinema, and the unsettling glamour of dark thrillers. The series pays tribute to classic Clayface stories while pushing the character into bold new territory, exploring what a true reckoning looks like in a world where fame and monstrosity blur together."

"By giving Basil the fame he's always wanted—or giving SOMEONE that fame, anyway—we were able to tell a story about accountability, redemption, and how to tell the difference between somebody who's actually trying to change for the better and someone who's using their celebrity to get away with murder," continued Doyle. "I loved getting to spend time with Basil, and I really hope his fans will enjoy the series."

"What I love most about Jude's script is the duality between the real and the fake, the beautiful and the macabre," said Galán. "It is an absolute gift to draw."