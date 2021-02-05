A Look At Clint Langley and Darick Robertson's Space Bastards To Come

Space Bastards, the sci-fi series by Transmetropolitan and The Boys co-creator Darick Roberston and writers Eric Peterson and Joe Aubrey is Kickstarting its Oversized "Director's Cut" Volume 2, with art from Darick Robertson, and 2000AD artists Boo Cook, Colin MacNeil and Clint Langley.

Which means that Bleeding Cool gets a look at Clint Langley's story in Space Bastards, Volume 2 as well as some process art from Darick Robertson…. isn't that gorgeous?

In the future, violence is everywhere. Corporations are exploiting the weak and disenfranchised. And while America has taken to the cosmos, unemployment is rampant, infrastructure is crumbling, and basic services are unreliable. Getting mail between planets is damn near impossible. And when you've got nothing left to lose, you join the Intergalactic Postal Service. No paperwork. No boss. No punching a clock (though someone somewhere is definitely getting punched). Postal carriers are encouraged to intercept, kill, and steal from each other to complete deliveries. The courier that actually delivers the package gets paid. The ones that don't—even if they survive—get squat.

The wild ensemble cast of SPACE BASTARDS features an unemployed accountant, a death row inmate, a divorced real estate agent, an alien immigrant, a raging alcoholic, a retired privateer, and a former executive assistant in their new lives delivering packages for the Intergalactic Postal Service. Under the volatile leadership of Postmaster General Roy Sharpton, these Space Bastards are forever at each other's throats trying to settle scores and earn big money.

"We're bringing SPACE BASTARDS back to Kickstarter to crowdfund the DIRECTORS' CUT, a unique and content-stuffed series of hardcover books that allows you to experience this sprawling universe and all the ongoing stories within it the way we originally intended," said writer Joe Aubrey.

"Due to the nature of its ensemble cast, Volume 2 is as easy an entry point as Volume 1 for new readers. By crowdfunding SPACE BASTARDS, we can continue to pay advances to the artists and keep telling these twisted stories of the Intergalactic Postal Service," added writer Eric Peterson.

The Kickstarter also features Space Bastards prints by Darick Robertson, Colin MacNeil, Clint Langley, and Simon Bisley.