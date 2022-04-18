A Look At Nightwing Vs Deathstroke & Cyborg Superman in Dark Crisis #2

Dark Crisis #2 in July by Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere promises Deathstroke Vs Nightwing, the ultimate Teen Titans grudge match returning. And the stage seems to be set, as well as the return of the Cyborg Superman.

And here are all the solicits to the Dark Crisis books for July 2022 from DC Comics…

DARK CRISIS #2

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS!

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

1:25 variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO

1:50 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 | 32 pages | 2 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22

As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke's forces—but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky—reinforcements are on the way! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…uh-oh…it's Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue!

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – SUPERMAN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Backup written by BRANDON THOMAS and CHUCK BROWN

Backup art by FICO OSSIO

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:50 foil variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$4.99 | 40 pages | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DCU's biggest event of 2022!

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #2

TALE OF TWO WONDER GIRLS!

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages

2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22

Impulse, Superboy, and Tim Drake were just saved by Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl in the strange fantasy world they're trapped in. And she's here to help them navigate their retro surroundings. But…Cassie Sandsmark is back on our Earth searching for her friends alongside Red Tornado and the superhero formerly known as Arrowette. Which Cassie is lying and who's about to get burned?!

THE FLASH #784

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by BENGAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22

The search for Barry Allen! Wally and Wallace have arrived on the planet Pariah has trapped Barry on—but it's not quite a happy reunion among the Flashes. The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline continues!

AQUAMEN #6

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by FICO OSSIO

Variant cover by PHILIP TAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22

A Dark Crisis tie-in issue! After hearing about Arthur's death, Mera and the others must each find a way to come to terms with their loss and move forward. In his time of grief, Jackson finds comfort from the last person he ever expected…his father!